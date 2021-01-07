Medgold Resources signs Option Agreement with Fortuna Silver Mines to Acquire Full Ownership and Management Control of the Tlamino Project, Serbia

Vancouver, January 7, 2021 - Medgold Resources Corp. (TSXV:MED) | (FRA: 1XD) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) (“Fortuna”) to acquire Fortuna’s 51% interest in the Tlamino Project, located in Serbia (the “Project”).

The terms of the Agreement provide Medgold with an exclusive option (the “Option”) to purchase Fortuna’s 51% interest in the Project for a cash consideration of US$ 3.468 million. The Option is valid for three years and is exercisable (i) at any time at the election of Medgold prior to the expiry of the term of the Option; or (ii) at the date of completion of a sale by Medgold of a 100% interest in the Project to a third party; or (iii) at the date of completion of a merger between Medgold and a third party, whichever arises soonest.

In the event that Medgold completes a sale of the Project or corporate merger during the term of the Option and receives consideration in excess of US$ 8.84 million (the “Sale Consideration”), Medgold will pay to Fortuna an asset sale bonus equal to 10.2% of any amount in excess of the Sale Consideration, less all of Medgold’s costs related to the sale or corporate merger. No other consideration is due by Medgold to Fortuna under the terms of the Agreement. The monthly Option Fees referred to in the non-binding letter of intent announced on June 18, 2020 have been struck.

Should Medgold not exercise the Option or complete a sale of the Project or corporate merger within the term of the Option, Medgold will transfer its undivided 49% interest in the Project to Fortuna for no consideration, such that Fortuna will then hold an undivided 100% interest in the Project.

Jeremy Crozier, President and CEO of Medgold, remarked: “Sealing this new deal with Fortuna provides Medgold with the immediate management control, and a path to full ownership, over the Tlamino Project necessary for unlocking the intrinsic value of the Project. This agreement, as well as the preparation of the PEA which is expected to illustrate the robust self-standing nature of Tlamino, establish a clear base from which to advance the Project though its next stages. We thank Fortuna for their support of Tlamino and Medgold, and for their collaboration in establishing this new agreement.”

Pursuant to the terms of the option agreement between Medgold and Fortuna (the “Original Option”) dated March 6, 2017, and as later amended, Fortuna has earned a 51% interest in the Project by spending US$ 3 million in exploration expenditures, as announced on January 30, 2020. The Original Option is terminated under the terms of the Agreement.

The granting of the Option is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. Medgold and Fortuna have a common director, and Fortuna is a significant shareholder of Medgold. If Medgold determines it will exercise the Option, Medgold will seek minority shareholder approval in accordance with National Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions.

The Tlamino Project

An Inferred Mineral Resource containing approximately 680,000 oz AuEq in 7.1Mt grading 3.0 g/t AuEq at cut-off grade of 0.7 g/t AuEq was announced in regard to the Barje Prospect on January 30, 2020, and the Project is currently the subject of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), as announced on August 5, 2020.

On October 28, 2020, the Company reported the completion of metallurgical test work from the Barje Prospect, which demonstrated the production of a flotation concentrate grading 48.9 g/t Au and 824 g/t Ag with recoveries to concentrate of 83.4 % for gold and 82.4% for silver from a composite sample representing the main hydrothermal breccias; this material type hosts approximately 72% of the total gold inventory reported in the current Mineral Resource Estimate for the Barje Prospect. A second composite sample representing the mineralized schist immediately above the hydrothermal breccias produced a flotation concentrate grading 24.4 g/t Au and 238 g/t Ag with recoveries to concentrate of 71.2% for gold and 79.2% for silver; this second material type hosts approximately 16% of the total gold inventory reported in the current Mineral Resource Estimate.

These highly positive results will be incorporated into the PEA.

The Tlamino Project covers an area of approximately 200km2 in southern Serbia and is held by Medgold under two exploration licenses. Outcropping mineralization was first observed at the Barje Prospect by Yugoslav State agencies in the 1950s and 1960s when a short adit was opened but no drilling was carried out. The prospect was then held by private and public companies between approximately 2005 and 2012 during which time limited drilling failed to intersect significant mineralization.

Medgold conducted mapping, surface sampling and geophysics (IP) followed by diamond drilling at the Barje Prospect in 2018 and 2019, all fully funded by Fortuna, which successfully intersected gold mineralization in a shallowly inclined body of hydrothermal breccia below altered schist (as announced on March 21, 2019). The Inferred Mineral Resource at the Barje Prospect extends from surface to a depth of approximately 110m as a shallowly inclined zone over an area of approximately 600 m x 350 m. The true thickness of mineralization generally ranges between 10 m to 40 m.

Qualified Person and Data Verification

Mr. Thomas Sant, FGS, CGeol, EurGeol, Consultant Exploration Manager for Medgold and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release. Mr. Sant is not independent of the Company.

About Medgold Resources Corp.

Medgold is a TSX-V listed, gold exploration company targeting early-stage properties in the Balkan region. Run by an experienced management team with a successful track-record of building value in resource companies, Medgold is focused on growth through fast-paced exploration and resource definition in the prospective and under-explored Balkan region.

Additional information on Medgold can be found on the Company's website at www.medgoldresources.com

