Frontline Receives High Resolution Heli-Borne Magnetic Survey Results on its Route 109 Project, Quebec

New high - January 7, 2021) – Frontline Gold Corp. (TSXV:FGC) (“Frontline” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the exploration status of its Route 109 Property (“Property”). The Property is contiguous to the Maple Gold Exploration and Agnico Eagles consolidated joint property package (see Figure 1 below).

In November 2020 the Company announced that it had jointly retained Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. of Gatineau, Quebec, to complete a high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey of the Frontline’s Route 109 Project (“Property”) and the north eastern portion of Maple Gold Exploration’s Douay Project (see the Company’s press release dated November 12, 2020). A total of 1,234 line-km at 50-metre flight line spacings was flown for Frontline’s Route 109 Property. The final report detailing the results of the MAG survey has been received and the data reveals prominent magnetic features throughout the Property vastly enhancing its geological and structural make-up. The figures below highlight the significant difference in structural and magnetic detail between the historical regional MAG data (Figure 1) and the new MAG data (Figure 2).



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Regional government (Sigeom) magnetic signatures Route 109 property.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. High-resolution magnetic features Route 109 property.

Frontline’s primary interest to date on the Property has been the exploration potential of the Property given the limited historical drilling in a geological environment where significant high-grade and silver intersections have been encountered in the historical drilling which have occurred along the northern boundary. The high-resolution MAG survey results now accentuates the potential for the Property to host various styles of possible gold mineralization including:

1) A fold nose on the northeast corner of the property along an apparent structural trend. 2) High-magnetic intensity bodies possibly representing mafic to ultramafic intrusive rocks and possible iron formation. These could be sources of iron for sulphidation of magnetic minerals. 3) Various magnetic intensities possibly reflecting rheology contrasts focusing alteration, deformation and mineralization.

Both the nearby Vezza and Douay gold deposits are associated with high magnetic signatures (Figure 1).

To prepare for the 2021 field season, Frontline has hired Laurentia Exploration to do a compilation and reinterpretation of all available historical data on the Property (see press release October 29, 2020). This mandate has been incorporating the new MAG survey data with all known lithological and mineralogical information and known structural features to build a comprehensive geological framework that will vector fieldwork towards those areas of highest merit for exploration.

“The quality of the high-resolution magnetic survey compared to what was previously available on the Property provides an exciting base of understanding in an area of very low outcrop exposure. Geophysics has been historically an important tool along the Casa Beradi belt for discovery and we look forward to receiving the data compilation and the recommendations from Laurentia Exploration that will direct our fieldwork and drilling program in 2021,” said Walter Henry President and CEO of Frontline.”

Route 109 Project

Route 109 Property consists of 100 mining claims in the Province of Quebec covering 5,588 hectares. It is contiguous to the recently announced 50-50 joint venture between Maple Gold's Douay Project and Agnico Eagle's Joutel Project that has been a consolidated into a joint property package. The Property is located along the Casa Beradi belt which hosts the Douay Gold deposit and Eagle-Telbel Zn-Cu deposits (Maple Gold Mines/Agnico Eagle joint venture), the Vezza Gold deposit (Nottaway Resources) and the N2 Gold Project (Wallbridge Mining) (Figure 3).

The Route 109 Property has seen little historical drilling in a geological environment where significant intersections have been encountered in historical drilling. These include DH 92-CA-A-05 which intersected 0.608 g/t Au over 10.8m, DH 92-CA-A-15 which intersected 102.4 g/t Ag over 2.45m and DH 96-Ca-A-20 which intersected 1.13 g/t Au over 45m which includes 10.95 g/t Au over 4m. The above drill intersections occur along the northern boundary. The above information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Route 109 Property and may not be representative of expected results.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Route 109 and Agnico Eagle-Maple Gold high resolution heli-borne magnetic survey coverage)

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Route 109 Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Portage River Gold Project in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Confederation Lake Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario and include the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents. In addition, Frontline has a large NSR package on four separate gold property groups in Red Lake, which are currently under option to the Pacton Gold.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

Further information about the Company is available on the Company’s website, www.frontlinegold.com , or our social media sites listed below:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Frontline Gold Corp./

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frontlinegold

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/frontline-gold-corp-fgc-

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company’s control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

------------------------------------------------------------------------- |“Walter Henry” | |Contact: Walter Henry | | | |Phone: (416) 861-9090 | |Walter Henry, President&CEO| |Email: info@frontlinegold.com| |Frontline Gold Corp. | |Website: www.frontlinegold.com | | | |Frontline Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FGC) | | | |372 Bay Street, Suite 301 | | | |Toronto, Ontario M5H 2W9 | | | | | -------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.