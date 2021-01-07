Orca Gold Appoints Brad White to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2021 - Orca Gold Inc. (TSXV: ORG) ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brad White to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. White is based in Toronto and has over twenty years of experience as a portfolio manager with a focus on alternative investments, including hedge funds, private equity and venture capital. He is currently a principal at Blue Deer Capital, an exempt market dealer and is a co-founder and the Chairman Emeritus of EdgeHill Partners, a +$650 million alternative asset manager started in 2010. Prior to forming EdgeHill, Mr. White was a co-founder of Salida Capital, where over an eight-year period as portfolio manager his funds recorded 30% compounded returns annually. He is also a Director of Synaptive Medical, a private medical technology company. Prior to fund management, Mr. White worked as a research analyst at Morgan Stanley, TD Securities and BMO Nesbitt Burns, compiling over twenty-seven years of experience in capital markets. Over the last two decades, Mr. White has been an avid investor in the metals and mining industry. He is also the founder and benefactor of the Embley Park Foundation, a private philanthropic organization. He holds a B.Comm. from Memorial University and a CFA designation.

Richard Clark, CEO and Director of Orca Gold, said: "Management is very pleased with the addition of Mr. White to the Board of Directors. With all the positive developments in Sudan, the Company is moving the Block 14 Gold Project towards construction. Brad's extensive experience in capital markets will be a great asset to Orca in the financial planning to achieve the Company's goals for Block 14."

The Company has also granted 300,000 incentive stock options to Mr. White. The options are exercisable, subject to vesting provisions, over a period of three years at a price of $0.82 per share.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Richard P. Clark"

Richard P. Clark| CEO & Director | Orca Gold Inc. | 604.689.7842

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Led by a board of directors made up of industry experts and a management team with a track record of discovering and building significant mines globally, Orca is developing one of the leading gold projects in Africa. The Company is currently focused on its 70%-owned Block 14 Gold Project in the Republic of the Sudan on which a Feasibility Study was completed in November 2018 and a revised Study filed in September 2020.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding Orca's (the "Company", the "Corporation", "we" or "our") plans and expectations relating to the Block 14 project ("Block 14") in northern Sudan and the Revised Feasibility Study ("RFS") currently being conducted by the Corporation. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Statements concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute "forward-looking statements" to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the property is developed. The assumptions, risk and uncertainties outlined below are non-exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation, or industry results, may vary materially from those described in this presentation.

Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategy", "goals", "objectives", "potential", "possible" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events, conditions or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Orca Gold Inc.