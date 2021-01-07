Carlyle Appoints Mr. Sheldon Inwentash to Its Advisory Board

Vancouver, January 7, 2021 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: 1OZA,) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has approved an addition to its Advisory Board and has named accomplished and seasoned mining sector professional Mr. Sheldon Inwentash as its newest member.

Morgan Good, Chief Executive Officer of Carlyle, commented, "Carlyle is absolutely thrilled to have Mr. Inwentash join its Advisory Board. Mr. Inwentash brings with him more than thirty years of capital markets expertise, a depth of knowledge, experience and success within the junior mining resource sector that is world class, as well as a financial network that spans globally and reaches some of the most notable and prominent experts and investors in the industry. Mr. Inwentash's addition will certainly prove to be invaluable and add further credibility to Carlyle's growing team."

Mr. Sheldon Inwentash is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of ThreeD Capital Inc. Mr. Inwentash has more than 30 years of investing experience. He co-founded Visible Genetics, the first commercial pharmacogenomics company, in 1994 and exited in 2001 to Bayer. Through two decades leading Pinetree Capital, Mr. Inwentash created significant shareholder value through early investments in Queenston Mining (acquired by Osisko Mining Corp. for $550-million), Aurelian Resources (acquired by Kinross for $1.2-billion) and Gold Eagle Mines (acquired by Goldcorp for $1.5-billion) to name a few.

Mr. Inwentash obtained his B.Comm from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant. In 2007, he was an Ontario finalist for the Ernst & Young entrepreneur of the year award. In 2012, Sheldon received an honorary degree, doctor of laws (LL.D) from the University of Toronto for his valuable leadership as an entrepreneur, his philanthropy, and inspirational commitment to making a difference in the lives of children, youth and their families.

About Carlyle

Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Cecilia Gold-Silver Project located in the State of Sonora, Mexico. Carlyle formed a strategic partnership with HDI and has formed a 50-50 joint venture with HDI affiliate United Mineral Services Ltd. on the Mack Project and has an option to earn a 50% interest in the Jake project, both located in B.C., as well owns 100% of The Newton Gold Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. The Company also wholly owns the Star, Porcher, Peneece and Blackie Fe-Ti-V properties located along tidewater in western B.C. and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the promising Sunset property located in the Vancouver Mining Division near Pemberton, B.C. Carlyle is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71511