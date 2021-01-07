American Creek's JV Partner Tudor Gold Intersects 3.286 gpt AuEq over 82.5 m Within 531.0 m of 0.999 gpt AuEq

Cardston, January 7, 2021 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") is very pleased to present results for the last set of 2020 diamond drill holes for the Goldstorm Zone at their JV flagship property, Treaty Creek. The project is located within the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia which is on-trend from Seabridge's KSM Project located five kilometers southwest of the Goldstorm Zone. Results from sampling of 9,621.7 meters of HQ and NQ2 core, from 11 diamond drill holes, have recently been received from MSA Labs. American Creek's JV partner, Tudor Gold has completed 50 diamond drill holes at the Goldstorm System (GS) and three diamond drill holes at the Perfect Storm Zone (PSZ), for respective totals of approximately 44,000 meters (GS) and 1,600 meters (PSZ) during the 2020 exploration season. It was necessary to abandon two of the final drill holes as ground conditions prevented the safe completion of GS-20-99 and GS-20-101 late in the season, however, significant gold and silver mineralization was encountered in GS-20-99 (0.647 gpt AuEq over 109.5 meters) and this hole ended in strong stockwork within the DS5 System. Unfortunately drill hole GS-20-101 was abandoned before intersecting the area of the intended target and this hole will be re-drilled in 2021. From the remaining 51 drill holes, all but one were successful in intersecting the intended targets.

Tudor Gold's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., stated: "We are very pleased with the results obtained from our 2020 exploration program and we anticipate the completion of an initial resource estimate over the next few months. We are also determined to continue the exploration efforts in 2021 to better define and potentially expand the Goldstorm and Perfect Storm Systems. It was not possible to attempt drilling at some of our high priority exploration targets due to the rapid accumulation of snow in late November and December that caused avalanche hazards, therefore, these sites remain as excellent drill targets. We have since received our explosives permit and have purchased an explosives magazine so our avalanche teams can now safely remove snow build-up for the up-coming exploration season. Our goal is to again have a late spring start-up so that we can effectively prepare the slopes to allow drilling in the northeast area of the Goldstorm System that was not completed in 2020. The Au-Ag-Cu mineralization remains open to the northeast and to the southeast, with the possible exception of section 114+00 NE, where the easternmost drill hole (GS-20-102) may have defined the southeast limit in that area."

Goldstorm Highlights include:

Eleven diamond drill holes in this news release totaling 9,621.7 meters; the favorable composite results are listed in Table 1 below.

Best near-surface intercept was from the 300 Horizon in GS-20-91 on Section 112+50 NE that averaged 0.856 gpt AuEq over 1033.5 meters (60.0-1093.5 m) containing an enriched portion of 532.5 meters (60.0-592.5 m) that averaged 1.112 gpt AuEq.

GS-20-92 also had a remarkable 82.5 meter intercept (213.0-295.5 m) of 3.286 gpt AuEq within the 300 Horizon, which is the highest grade gold composite interval drilled to date on the project. This lies within a longer intercept of 531.0 meters (90.0-621.0 m) averaging 0.999 gpt AuEq.

An aggressive 150 meter step-out drill hole (GS-20-99) extended the DS-5 Zone further to southeast on section 115+50 NE. The intercept averaged 0.647 gpt AuEq over 109.5 meters (855.5-965.0 m). The hole was lost at 965.0 meters in strong stockwork and DS5-type mineralization. The system remains open to the northeast and southeast along Section 115+50 NE.

The following two tables below provide the complete list of composited drill hole results as well as the drill hole data including hole location, elevation, depth, dip and azimuth.

Table l: Gold equivalent composite values from eleven Goldstorm Zone drill holes





Table 1

To view an enhanced version of Table 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/71563_americancreekfigure1en.jpg

All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1322/oz, Ag: $15.91/oz, Cu: $2.86/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Cu% x 1.4835). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries. True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Table ll: Drill Data for Holes in Press Release January 7th, 2021





Table 2



To view an enhanced version of Table 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/71563_americancreekfigure2en.jpg

Attached are Sections 108+00 NE, 109+00 NE, 112+50 NE, 114+00 NE and 115+50 NE showing holes traces with gold and copper histogram results and a Plan Map showing the drill hole and section locations.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: "Our goal for Tudor Gold is to fast-track the exploration of our flagship Treaty Creek Project. We continue to advance the project on several fronts including completing our initial metallurgical work on the Goldstorm System, for which an update will be issued later this month. In addition, we recently completed the first year of an on-going water sampling program and purchased a climate station that will monitor on-site environmental conditions, providing the data required for base-line studies. Furthermore, we are preparing a winter access plan to start the 2021 exploration season as soon as the major snowfall season comes to an end in the coming spring. This approach worked extremely well for our start-up team that was able to walk-in heavy equipment on the snowpack in 2020, allowing us to start drilling much earlier than previous years. In so doing, we hit a corporate-best for drilling this past year with the completion of 53 drill holes totaling over 45,600 meters. We thank our team of men and women who worked safely and diligently during these extremely difficult conditions."

Darren Blaney, CEO of American Creek, commented: "As I have stated previously, we are extremely pleased with the exploration program our JV partner Tudor Gold has completed this year at Treaty Creek. We sincerely thank and congratulate both the Tudor Gold and More Core Diamond Drilling teams for their outstanding work and accomplishments in 2020. The Treaty Creek project is shaping up to be everything we hoped it would be. We look forward to the upcoming metallurgical work and the maiden resource calculation for the Goldstorm deposit."

QA/QC

Drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the Company. International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the company.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for Tudor's news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor's Vice President of Project Development, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for their disclosure contained in their news release.

The Qualified Person for this news release is James A. McCrea, P. Geo., for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. While American Creek has not independently confirmed Tudor's information, Mr. McCrea has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.



Treaty Creek JV Partnership

The Treaty Creek Project is a Joint Venture with Tudor Gold owning 3/5th and acting as operator. American Creek and Teuton Resources each have a 1/5th interest in the project creating a 3:1 ownership relationship between Tudor Gold and American Creek. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried until such time as a Production Notice is issued, at which time they are required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs. Until such time, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs while both American Creek and Teuton have "free rides".

Treaty Creek Background

The Treaty Creek Project lies in the same hydrothermal system as Pretium's Brucejack mine and Seabridge's KSM deposits. Similar potential exists at Treaty Creek.

About American Creek

American Creek is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek JV with Tudor Gold/Walter Storm, the D-1 McBride, and the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

See additional images of drill locations in this press release at www.americancreek.com

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the Corporation's management discussion and analysis filed with applicable Canadian securities regulators, which can be found under the Corporation's profile on www.sedar.com. The Corporation does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





Goldstorm Zone Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/71563_b6c3c275c49b6be5_003full.jpg





Section 108+00 NE

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/71563_b6c3c275c49b6be5_004full.jpg





Section 109+00 NE

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/71563_b6c3c275c49b6be5_005full.jpg





Section 112+50 NE

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/71563_b6c3c275c49b6be5_006full.jpg





Section 114+00 NE

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/71563_b6c3c275c49b6be5_007full.jpg





Section 115+50 NE

To view an enhanced version of this map, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/682/71563_b6c3c275c49b6be5_008full.jpg

