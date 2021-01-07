Newmont Announces Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will report full year and fourth quarter 2020 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18, 2021 and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 855.209.8210 Intl Dial-In Number 412.317.5213 Conference Name Newmont Replay Number 877.344.7529 Intl Replay Number 412.317.0088 Replay Access Code 10150853

Webcast Details

Title: Newmont Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2944657/AAD3A8F20AE863E13FB8D8C1DBA5EECD

The full year and fourth quarter 2020 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, February 18, 2021 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

