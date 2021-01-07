Baru Gold Receives Approval for PT Tambang Mas Sangihe Work Plan & Budget and Grants Options

January 7, 2021 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia - Baru Gold Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:BARU) | (OTC:BARUF) is pleased to announce that the Work Plan & Budget Rencana Kerja & Angaran Belanja (“RKAB”) for PT Tambang Mas Sangihe (“TMS”) for 2021 has been formally approved by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

The RKAB includes planning and proposed expenditures for construction, mining, production, community programs, environmental rehabilitation, and geological and geotechnical investigations for 2021.

The RKAB is a formal annual requirement for all mining concessions in Indonesia, whether in the exploration or production phase, and the approval is a prerequisite to any activities being carried out in that particular year

Baru Gold CEO, Mr Terry Filbert, commented, “The Company wishes to thank the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources for their very prompt approval of the 2021 RKAB. While the Company awaits the upgrade of our licence to production status, this approval demonstrates strong support and commitment to the development of the project by the Indonesian government.”

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate amount of 3,125,000 stock options to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan. The grant of the options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each option entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the company at an exercise price of $0.155 for a five-year period.

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

The Sangihe gold-silver project is located on the island of Sangihe off the northern coast of Sulawesi and has an existing National Instrument 43-101 inferred mineral resource of 114,700 indicated and 105,000 inferred ounces of gold as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" dated May 30, 2017. Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored. Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement contract of work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe (“TMS”). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by three Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is for 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project.

The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks such as the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project’s output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project’s operating and maintenance costs.

ABOUT BARU GOLD CORPORATION

Baru Gold Corp. (formerly East Asia Minerals) is building Indonesia’s new gold producer. We are a dynamic junior gold developer with NI43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top 10 gold producer countries in the world. In Q3 2019, Baru Gold reached a milestone, securing the AMDAL environmental permit and paid dead-rent tax on its Sangihe Gold open pit heap leach operation and awaits its Operation Licence to advance the project to construction and production in 2021.

Our team of mining and finance professionals are based both in North America and locally in Indonesia and boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. With over $5.5 million in cash and strong retail and institutional shareholders support, Baru Gold is well positioned to take advantage of the increased interest in gold and precious metals with both exploration upsides and operation cashflow in 2021.

Frank Rocca, BAppSc. (Geology), MAusIMM, MAIG, Chief Geologist of Baru Gold Corp. is the Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 who has reviewed and approves the content of this release.

