Exploits Discovery Corp. Correction Notice Regarding Buchans VMS Property Ownership

Vancouver, January 7, 2021 - Exploits Discovery Corp. , (“Exploits” or the “Company”) (CSE:NFLD) (CNSX:NFLD.CN) (OTC:RNRRF) (FSE:634-FF) regrets an error in our earlier press release about the Katie Prospect, dated January 7, 2021 which incorrectly stated the ownership of the Buchans VMS property in Newfoundland.

The 73.5 km2 property containing all of the Buchans Camp’s previously mined orebodies, undeveloped deposits and prospects is 100% owned by Buchans Resources Limited, who have entered into a Collaboration Agreement with Boliden Mineral AB as announced in their January 5th 2021 press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/s/ "Michael Collins "

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Michael Collins, CEO

Tel: (604) 681-3170