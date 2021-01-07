Euro Manganese Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Jan. 07, 2021 - Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V / ASX: EMN) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 444,445 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of CAD $0.45 per Share. The subscription proceeds of CAD $200,000 will be used for general working capital purposes. Following the closing of the Placement, the Company will have 319,066,332 Shares issued and outstanding. In accordance with Canadian securities laws and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Shares issued pursuant to the Placement are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period expiring on May 8, 2021.
About Euro Manganese:
Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canadian waste recycling company, whose principal focus is advancing the development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project, in which it holds a 100% interest. The proposed Project entails re-processing a significant manganese deposit hosted in tailings from a decommissioned mine, strategically located in the Czech Republic. EMN's goal is to become a leading, competitive and environmentally superior primary producer of Ultra-High-Purity Manganese Products in the heart of Europe, serving both the lithium-ion battery industry, as well as producers of specialty steel and aluminum alloys.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!