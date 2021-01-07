Fortune Bay Announces Retention of Mars Investor Relations Inc.

HALIFAX, Jan. 7, 2021 - Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (Frankfurt: 5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has retained the services of Vancouver-based Mars Investor Relations Inc. ("Mars"), a full-service investor relations and consulting services company focused on the junior mining sector. Under the terms of the engagement agreement (the "Agreement"), the Company will compensate Mars $144,000 for the 12-month initial term of the Agreement and has granted Mars stock options (the "Options") exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 250,000 common shares at a price of $1.16 per share until January 7, 2026. The Options shall vest quarterly over a period of 12 months, with 25% vesting each quarter. In addition, Mars and or its affiliates currently hold no shares of the Company, however Mars may from time to time acquire or dispose of securities of the Company through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant. Mars is at arm's length to Fortune Bay and has no other relationship with the Company, except pursuant to the Agreement.

The Agreement and the grant of Options thereunder is subject to regulatory approval.

About Fortune Bay

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR) is a gold-focused exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced exploration gold projects in Canada, Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico, Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier gold exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

