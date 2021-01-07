Hornby Bay Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting

Toronto, January 7, 2021 - Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: HBE) (OTCQX: HBEXF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

1. Election of Directors The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company. The results of the votes cast are as follows:





Votes For Votes Withheld



(a) Frederic Leigh 56,931,381

(99.895%) 59,865

(0.105%)

(b) Chris Irwin 56,921,547

(99.878%) 69,699

(0.122%)

(c) Galen McNamara 56,945,547

(99.920%) 45,699

(0.080%)

(d) Maurice Colson 56,945,547

(99.920%) 45,699

(0.080%)

2. Election of Directors



The following nominees were elected as directors of the Company, conditional on and effective upon completion of the proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction"), as more fully described in the Company's press release of December 3, 2020 and management information circular dated December 8, 2020. The results of the votes cast are as follows:





Votes For Votes Withheld

(a) Victor Cantore 56,935,548

(99.902%) 55,698

(0.098%)

(b) Simon Marcotte 56,925,548

(99.885%) 65,698

(0.115%)

(c) Frank Guillemette 56,901,548

(99.843%) 89,698

(0.157%)

(d) Brad Humphrey 56,925,548

(99.885%) 65,698

(0.115%)

(e) Maurice Colson 56,925,548

(99.885%) 65,698

(0.115%)

3. Appointment of Auditor



Wasserman Ramsay, Chartered Accountants were appointed as auditor of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and the board of directors were authorized to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan



The approval and confirmation of the stock option plan of the Company was approved by shareholders.

5. Approval of Name Change



The approval to change the name of the Company to such name as the directors of the Company, in their sole discretion, may determine and as may be acceptable to the Director appointed under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) was approved by shareholders.

6. Approval of Consolidation



The approval to effect the consolidation of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of up to seven (7) old common shares for one (1) new common share was approved by shareholders.

7. Approval of Control Person



The approval of Frank Guillemette as the new "Control Person" of the Company, conditional on and effective upon completion of the Proposed Transaction was approved by a majority of the disinterested shareholders.

8. Approval of RSU/DSU Plan



The approval of adoption by the Company of a restricted share unit and deferred share unit compensation plan and any grants to be made thereunder was approved by a majority of the disinterested shareholders.

