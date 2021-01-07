Val d'Or Senneville East Claim Group Drilling Update

Vancouver, January 7, 2021 - (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) (“Xander” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that drilling on the Senneville Claim Group in Val-d’Or East is now scheduled to commence in February 2021. This minor delay is the result of the current COVID related restrictions in Quebec. The Val-d’Or Senneville Claim Groups comprise of over 90 sq. km and is contiguous to Probe Metals new discovery, contiguous to Monarch Gold and in close proximity to QMX Gold projects.

Xander’s Senneville Claim Groups are located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, about 25 km northeast of the gold mining center of Val-d’Or, which extend from the Lacorne Batholith in the west to the contact area of the Pascalis Batholith in the east, contiguous to Probe Metals new discovery. (Probe Metal press release Oct. 28, 2020).

The Company plans to drill the first 3 holes of a 9 hole program totaling over 3,000 meters to confirm the successful drilling done on the property in 2012 (reported in the Company’s press release dated November 19, 2020). The sites are just off Route 397 Nord and 22 km North of Val-d’Or, Quebec. Gold-bearing zones in this area are associated with shear zones, faults, tension fractures and tectonic breccias and generally associated with syn-volcanic intrusions (ref: GM68366 garden island report page 24 (section deposit type)).



Click Image To View Full Size

James Hirst, CEO of the Company stated, “We are extremely encouraged by the results announced by other companies who are actively conducting successful exploration programs in proximity to our Senneville Claim Groups. We are contiguous to Probe Metals who are currently active on the Pascalis Gold Trend where they announced drilling results of 5.9 g/t Au over 9.2 metres. Probe also announced the discovery of two new gold zones, one of which returned 94.1 g/t Au over 0.6 metres. 2.5 kms to the south and contiguous to Probe Metals is QMX Gold who are expanding their Bonnefond deposit where they reported 6.48 g/t Au over 73.2 metres. To our north we are contiguous to Monarch Gold who, on November 2, 2020, announced their acquisition by Yamana Gold for approximately $152 million, effectively selling their Wasamac underground project to Yamana. Wasamac has proven and probable reserves of 1.8 million ounces of gold at 2.56 g/t.”

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located within the Province of Quebec.

Daniel Turcotte, P.GEO. an Independent Qualified Person (“QP”) as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly in regard to historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Xander property but may not be representative of expected results.

