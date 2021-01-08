Vanstar Appoints New President and CEO

MONTREAL, Jan. 08, 2021 - Vanstar Mining Resources (TSX.V - VSR) is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. J.C. St-Amour as President and CEO of Vanstar effective Monday, January 11, 2021. Mr. St-Amour is succeeding Mr. Jonathan Hamel who held the interim role until this appointment.



Mr. St-Amour has over 20 years of mining industry experience in executive leadership roles, corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions. He has a master’s degree in geology and is a Chartered Financial Analyst with strengths and expertise in capital markets, financial and investment analysis, asset valuation, and managing financing and M&A transactions in the natural resource sector. During his career, Mr. St-Amour has held various executive leadership roles at the management and Board of Directors level in junior mining as well as investment banking firms.

Victor Cantore, Director of Vanstar, commented, “I would also like to extend a warm welcome to J.C. St-Amour. This appointment reflects our commitment to Vanstar’s growth strategy. J.C.’s business and technical acumen enables him to assess and accurately reflect and communicate the value currently in Vanstar, liaise with our strategic project partner as well as strategically evaluate near-term opportunities to build a growth strategy that will translate into shareholder value. We are starting 2021 with new leadership and I look forward to the year ahead.”

About Vanstar

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is a gold exploration company with properties located in Northern Qu?bec at different stages of development. The Company owns a 25% interest in the Nelligan project (3.2 million inferred ounces Au, NI 43-101 October 2019) and 1% NSR. The Nelligan Project won the “Discovery of the Year” award at the 2019 Quebec Mineral Exploration Association Xplor Gala. Vanstar also owns 100% of the Felix property under development in the Chicobi Group (Abitibi mining camp, 65km East of Amex Perron property) and 100% of Amanda, a 7,306 ha property located on the Auclair formation with historic gold showings up to 12.1 g/t Au over 3 meters.

