Brixton Metals Drills 4m of 370 g/t Ag including 1m of 1080 g/t Ag (34 opt Ag) at its Langis Project, Ontario Canada

VANCOUVER, Jan. 08, 2021 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSXV: BBB) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) is pleased to announce the second round of drill results from its fall/winter exploration program at the Langis Mine Project located in the Cobalt Camp of Ontario. The assays for this round are from 14 holes totaling 1673.85m of NQ size core. Drill holes follow a fan-type array with depths ranging from 55m to 176m across the Shaft 3 trend.



Highlights

Hole LM-20-111 intercepted 4m of 370 g/t Ag from 18m, including 1m of 1080 g/t Ag and



• 1m of 7% Cu, 27.6 g/t Ag, 0.03% Co from 113m

LM-20-113 intercepted 4m of 366 g/t Ag including 1m of 1015 g/t Ag, 0.35% Co





Hole LM-20-110 intercepted 4m of 196.6g/t Ag from 3.6m, including 1m of 661 g/t Ag





Chairman and CEO of Brixton, Gary R. Thompson stated, “We continue to be pleased with the results from our on-going 20,000m drill program at Langis. Drilling continues to generate high-grade near-surface results that support the potential maiden resource.”

Click here for Figure 1. Location of the Shaft 3 Drilling Area:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-1_8Jan2021.jpg

Table 1. Langis Fall 2020 Drilling Highlights near Shaft 3.

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Ag (g/t) Co (%) Cu

(%) Ag (g/t * m) LM-20-108 8.10 12.10 4.00 85.35 341.40 including 9.10 11.10 2.00 157.00 314.00 LM-20-109 8.20 12.20 4.00 68.90 275.60 including 8.20 9.20 1.00 17.80 0.16 17.80 including 10.20 11.20 1.00 154.00 154.00 LM-20-110 3.60 7.60 4.00 196.60 786.40 including 4.60 5.60 1.00 661.00 661.00 LM-20-110 15.60 18.60 3.00 25.67 77.00 including 16.60 17.60 1.00 34.40 0.14 34.40 LM-20-111 0.00 3.00 3.00 28.53 85.60 including 0.00 1.00 1.00 47.10 0.11 47.10 LM-20-111 5.00 8.00 3.00 97.47 292.40 including 6.00 7.00 1.00 213.00 0.07 213.00 LM-20-111 18.00 22.00 4.00 370.28 1481.10 including 19.00 20.00 1.00 326.00 0.38 326.00 including 20.00 21.00 1.00 1080.00 1080.00 LM-20-111 113.00 114.00 1.00 27.60 0.03 7.00 27.60 including 113.00 113.50 0.50 39.60 0.05 10.85 19.80 LM-20-112 0.00 2.20 2.20 70.75 155.65 including 1.20 2.20 1.00 42.50 0.61 42.50 LM-20-112 6.20 8.20 2.00 92.90 185.80 LM-20-113 0.00 1.80 1.80 27.20 48.96 including 0.00 0.80 0.80 29.00 0.68 23.20 LM-20-113 3.80 7.80 4.00 366.08 1464.30 including 4.80 5.80 1.00 423.00 423.00 including 5.80 6.80 1.00 1015.00 0.35 1015.00 LM-20-113 16.80 19.80 3.00 33.67 101.00 LM-20-119 0.00 1.80 1.80 109.80 197.64

Intervals represent drilled lengths and the true widths of the silver and cobalt mineralization have not been determined at this time. Results are weighted average grades.

Click here for Figure 2. Pseudo-Cross Section All Drilling near Shaft # 3 with Silver Results:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-2_8jan2021.jpg

Click here for Figure 3. Hole LM-20-113 from 5.9m, Native Silver and Cobaltite in Quartz-Carbonate Veins:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-3_8Jan2021.png

Click here for Figure 4. Hole LM-20-111 at 113.0m to 113.5m, Massive Chalcopyrite, Pyrite, and Pyrrhotite Hosted within Conglomerate, returned 10.85% Cu, 39.6 g/t Ag, 0.05% Co over 0.5m:

http://brixtonmetals.com/wp/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Figure-4_8Jan2021.png

Quality Assurance & Quality Control

Diamond drill holes were drilled to depth NQ size. Samples were collected using 1m average sample length. Three quality control samples (one blank, one standard and one duplicate) were inserted into each batch of 20 samples. The drill core was sawed, with half of the core batched, sealed and shipped by the Company geologists to ALS Minerals preparation lab in Sudbury, Ontario. ALS Minerals Laboratories are registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Blank, duplicate and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream. All elements were analyzed by Aqua Regia Digest with ICP-AES finish. Silver over-limits were analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metal over-limits were analyzed with Aqua Regia Digest and AES finish. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company’s website.

About the Langis Mine Project

Brixton’s wholly owned Langis Mine Project is a past producing mine located 500km north from Toronto, Ontario, Canada with excellent infrastructure. The silver mineralization occurs as native silver and within steeply-moderately and in some cases shallow dipping veins, veinlets and as disseminations, rosettes and fracture infill and can be associated with calcite, hematite, pyrite, cobaltite, chalcopyrite, niccolite and gold. Mineralization is hosted within any of the three main rock types: Archean volcanics and metasediments, Coleman Member sediments and Nipissing diabase. The Langis Mine produced 10.6Moz of silver at 787 g/t Ag and 358,340 pounds of cobalt. Historically, the combined mines in the Cobalt Camp produced over 550 million ounces of silver with 30-50 million pounds of cobalt as a by-product.

Mr. Antonio Celis, P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved the information in this press release.

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mining projects toward feasibility. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: the Thorn copper-gold-silver Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NWBC, the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario and the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper Project in NW Montana, USA. Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

