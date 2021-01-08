Jasper Mining Corporation Update to the Annual Meeting

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - January 8, 2021 – Jasper Mining Corp. (TSXV: JSP.H) (“Jasper” or the “Company”) announces that due to closures, logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, the Annual Meeting will be held via conference call.

If you wish to attend, please email Claudia Padley at pclaudia@telus.net for further information as to how to attend.

The Company confirms that there has been no material business development since December 18, 2019 the date of the last Annual Meeting.

Jasper Mining Corp. is a Canadian company focusing on exploration and development of its mining properties in interior British Columbia. For further information please see Jasper’s website at: www.jaspermining.com.

For any additional information, please contact Gordon F. Dixon, Q.C., President, Jasper Mining Corp.. Telephone, 1 (403)297-9483, email: gdixon43@outlook.com

