Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Jasper Mining Corporation Update to the Annual Meeting

10:01 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - January 8, 2021 – Jasper Mining Corp. (TSXV: JSP.H) (“Jasper” or the “Company”) announces that due to closures, logistics and delays caused by the COVID-19 virus, the Annual Meeting will be held via conference call.

If you wish to attend, please email Claudia Padley at pclaudia@telus.net for further information as to how to attend.

The Company confirms that there has been no material business development since December 18, 2019 the date of the last Annual Meeting.

For further information:

Jasper Mining Corp. is a Canadian company focusing on exploration and development of its mining properties in interior British Columbia. For further information please see Jasper’s website at: www.jaspermining.com.

For any additional information, please contact Gordon F. Dixon, Q.C., President, Jasper Mining Corp.. Telephone, 1 (403)297-9483, email: gdixon43@outlook.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless and exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to the U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of the U.S. securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Jasper Mining Corp.

Jasper Mining Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A117U2
CA4717182055
www.jaspermining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap