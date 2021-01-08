Rock Tech Closes Private Placement

Vancouver, BC, Canada - TheNewswire – January 8, 2021 – Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSXV: RCK) (Frankfurt:RJIB) is pleased to announce the closing of its non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) of 2,580,645 units (the “Units”) of the Company at a price of $1.55 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,999,999.75 as announced on January 4, 2021.

Proceeds from the private placement, which was fully subscribed for by one placee, will be used to fund Feasibility Studies on a lithium hydroxide converter, continuing investigations of the Company’s innovative lithium hydroxide processing circuit, further development and permitting work at the Company’s Georgia Lake lithium project and general working capital.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on May 9, 2021. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $1.80 per share until January 8, 2023.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Simon Bodensteiner"

Simon Bodensteiner

Director, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Brad Barnett

Chief Financial Officer

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

777 Hornby Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Telephone: (778) 358-5200

Facsimile: (604) 670-0033

Email: bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com

