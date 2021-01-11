Dundee Precious Metals Achieves Record Gold Production in 2020; Announces Timing of Q4/20 Financial Results

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2021 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced preliminary production results from both of its mines in Bulgaria and the Tsumeb smelter in Namibia for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. DPM met or exceeded production guidance at each of its operations, with total gold production for the year being at the high end of the Company’s 2020 guidance range.



“2020 was another milestone year for DPM, as we delivered record gold production and met or exceeded our production guidance at each of our operations,” said David Rae, President and CEO. “Our impressive operating results throughout the year reflect outstanding efforts by our teams to effectively manage the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our workforce and local communities.”

Preliminary Production Results

Preliminary results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 are provided in the table below:

Ore

processed Metals contained in

concentrate produced Payable metals in

concentrate sold Complex

concentrate smelted (Kt) Gold

(K oz) Copper

(Mlbs) Gold

(K oz) Copper

(Mlbs) (Kt) Q4 2020 Chelopech 541.0 38.1 7.6 37.4 7.8 - Ada Tepe 213.4 26.1 - 25.2 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 52.5 Consolidated 754.4 64.2 7.6 62.6 7.8 52.5 Full-Year 2020 Chelopech 2,201.2 179.6 35.6 150.8 33.4 - Ada Tepe 890.7 118.7 - 120.1 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 231.9 Consolidated 3,091.9 298.3 35.6 270.9 33.4 231.9 2020 full-year guidance(1) 2,855 – 3,092 257 – 299 35 – 40 229 – 267 33 – 38 230 – 265





(1) As disclosed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended September 30, 2020, issued on November 12, 2020 and available at www.sedar.com and at www.dundeeprecious.com

Operating Highlights

Ada Tepe delivered impressive performance in 2020, producing 118,7000 gold ounces, which exceeded its gold production guidance of 94,000 to 115,000 ounces. In the fourth quarter, gold production of approximately 26,100 ounces was in-line with plan.

Chelopech continued its consistent track record in 2020, producing 179,600 ounces of gold and 35.6 million pounds of copper, achieving the high end of its gold production guidance of 163,000 to 184,000 ounces and meeting its guidance for copper production of 35 to 40 million pounds. Fourth quarter production of approximately 38,100 ounces of gold and 7.6 million pounds of copper was in-line with plan.

The Tsumeb smelter processed approximately 231,900 tonnes of complex concentrate in 2020. During the fourth quarter, approximately 52,500 tonnes of complex concentrate were processed, reflecting a 4-day shutdown following the previously announced employee fatality in November, as well as maintenance activities in the converter area of the facility. For the year, annual guidance was achieved despite the operation being impacted by a 30-day reduction in throughput related to COVID-19 during the second quarter.

To date, DPM has not experienced any material disruptions to its operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company continues to effectively manage the pandemic, prioritizing the health and safety of its workforce and host communities and ensuring security of its inbound and outbound supply chains.

Dividend

On December 8, 2020, DPM announced a 50% increase to its quarterly dividend from US$0.02 per share to US$0.03 per share. The increase comes less than a year after the announcement of the Company’s inaugural quarterly dividend in February 2020 and reflects strong ongoing operational performance, significant free cash flow generation and a growing cash balance. The increase to US$0.03 per share will commence with the previously announced fourth quarter dividend, payable on January 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as at 5:00 p.m. Toronto local time on December 31, 2020.

Sale of MineRP

As previously announced on December 22, 2020, DPM and other shareholders of MineRP Holdings Inc. (“MineRP”) have entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of 100% of MineRP to Epiroc Canada Holding Inc., a subsidiary of Epiroc Rock Drills AB. Consideration for DPM’s fully-diluted 70% equity interest in MineRP and the repayment of DPM shareholder loans include approximately US$40 million in cash payable on closing and potential additional payments in the form of an earn-out of up to US$28.7 million, payable on the achievement of certain MineRP revenue targets in 2021 and 2022. The transaction is expected to close in late Q1 or early Q2 2021.

DPM Publishes Inaugural Climate Change Report

In-line with DPM’s focus on managing its climate change impact and its commitment to transparency, the Company is pleased to announce that it has published a report entitled “Risks and Opportunities Related to Climate Change”, its first report on the impact of climate change on DPM’s business.

The report follows the recommendations of the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosure, highlights DPM’s efforts to achieve reductions in energy, water use, emissions and consumption of raw materials, and outlines the major identified risks and opportunities related to climate change. The report is available for download on our website at www.dundeeprecious.com.

Timing of Fourth Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results

The Company plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, February 11, 2021. The news release, MD&A and consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com.

On Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Toronto local time, DPM will host a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call 15 minutes before its scheduled start time or to join via the audio webcast to reduce hold time in advance of the call.

The call-in numbers and webcast details are as follows:

Date and Time Friday, February 12, 2021

9:00 a.m. Toronto local time Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d3mqbvii Telephone dial-in



Toll-free (Canada and US): 1-844-402-0878

International: +1-478-219-0512

Passcode: 4328409 Replay

(available for 7 days following the call) Toll-Free (Canada and US): 1-855-859-2056

International: +1-404-537-3406

Passcode: 4328409

Technical Information

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ross Overall, B.Sc. (Applied Geology), Corporate Mineral Resource Manager of DPM, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and not independent of the Company.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada, Serbia and Ecuador, including its 9.4% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. and its 19.4% interest in INV Metals Inc.

For further information please contact:

David Rae

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 365-5092

drae@dundeeprecious.com

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

jcameron@dundeeprecious.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward looking statements” or “forward looking information” (collectively, “Forward Looking Statements”) that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward Looking Statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “outlook”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or that state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms or similar expressions. The Forward Looking Statements in this news release relate to, among other things: statements with respect to the potential payments and upside from the MineRP earn-out, the timing of the closing of the sale of MineRP, expected benefits to the Company and MineRP from the sale of MineRP, South African competition approval, the Company’s expected use of proceeds, the impact on the Company’s balance sheet, measures the Company is undertaking in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including its impacts across the Company’s global supply chains, the level of and duration of reductions or curtailments in operating levels at any of the Company’s operations or in its exploration and development activities, expected cash flows; the price of gold, copper, silver and acid, and other commodities; toll rates, metals exposure and stockpile interest deductions at Tsumeb; the estimation of Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources and the realization of such mineral estimates; estimated capital costs, operating costs, and other financial metrics, including those set out in the outlook provided by the Company; currency fluctuations; the impact of impairment charges; the processing of Chelopech concentrate; timing of further optimization work at Tsumeb; potential benefits of any upgrades and/or expansion, including the planned rotary furnace installation, at the Tsumeb smelter; results of economic studies; government regulation of mining and smelting operations; the payment of dividends; and the timing and number of common shares of the Company that may be purchased pursuant to the Company’s normal course issuer bid. Forward Looking Statements are based on certain key assumptions and the opinions and estimates of management, as of the date such statements are made, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any other future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward Looking Statements. In addition to factors already discussed in this news release, such factors include, among others, there being no assurance that the sale of MineRP will close, uncertainties with respect to obtaining required South African regulatory approvals, discretion of the Company with respect to the use of proceeds from the sale of MineRP, uncertainties with respect to realizing the targeted MineRP earn-outs, uncertainties with respect to realizing the benefits of the sale of MineRP, risks relating to the Company’s business generally and the impact of COVID-19, including, changes to the Company’s supply chain; product shortages; delivery and shipping issues; closures and/or failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; employees and contractors becoming infected with COVID-19; lost work hours; labour force shortages; fluctuations in metal and acid prices, toll rates and foreign exchange rates; possible variations in ore grade and recovery rates; conclusions of economic evaluations and economic studies; changes in project parameters, including schedule and budget, as plans continue to be refined; uncertainties with respect to actual results of current exploration activities; uncertainties and risks inherent to developing and commissioning new mines into production, which may be subject to unforeseen delays; uncertainties inherent with conducting business in foreign jurisdictions where corruption, civil unrest, political instability and uncertainties with the rule of law may impact the Company’s activities; limitation on insurance coverage; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities; actual results of current and planned reclamation activities; opposition by social and non-government organizations to mining projects and smelting operations; unanticipated title disputes; claims or litigation; cyber attacks and other cybersecurity risks; there being no assurance that the Company will purchase additional common shares of the Company under the normal course issuer bid; risks related to the implementation, cost and realization of benefits from digital initiatives; failure to realize projected financial results from MineRP Holdings Inc.; risks related to operating a technology business reliant on the ownership, protection and ongoing development of key intellectual properties; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in any other documents (including without limitation the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form) filed from time to time with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The reader has been cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors which may have been used. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward Looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that Forward Looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company’s Forward Looking Statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update Forward Looking Statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on Forward Looking Statements.