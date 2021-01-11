Canterra Minerals Announces Trading on the OTC Pink Market

VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2021 - Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV:CTM)(OTC Pink: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Financial Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) has accepted the Company's Form 211 for filing and its common shares have begun trading on the OTC Pink Market in the United States under the symbol "CTMCF".



The common shares of the Company are eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. The Company, additionally, has submitted an application for uplisting shares to the OTCQB? Venture Market (“OTCQB”). The Company’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the symbol "CTM" as well as the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "DXZB". The OTCQB application remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of certain listing requirements.

About the OTC

The OTC offers early stage and developing U.S. and international companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. without the complexity and cost of a U.S. exchange listing. The OTC Pink Open Market provides brokers a platform for transparent trading with the goal of enhancing liquidity, achieving fair valuation and providing efficient access to U.S. investors. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is an exploration company focused on exploring for gold in central Newfoundland. The Company’s flagship asset is the Wilding Gold Project, 50km south by logging road from Millertown. Canterra’s team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and have been involved in the discovery of two of Canada's four diamond mines, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in BC.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Canterra Minerals Corp.

Chris Pennimpede

President & CEO

Additional information about the Company is available at www.canterraminerals.com

For further information, please contact: +1 (604) 687-1448

Email: info@canterraminerals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include risks associated possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company’s exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company’s business and prospects.; the business and operations of the Company; unprecedented market and economic risks associated with current unprecedented market and economic circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in the Company's public filings under its respective SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.