District Appoints Hein Raat as Country Manager of Sweden

VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2021 - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FRA: DFPP); ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a key appointment that will strengthen and expand the Company's presence and operational efficiency in Sweden. Hein Raat has been appointed as Country Manager of Sweden, which is an important role given the upcoming 5,000 m drill program at the Company's high grade polymetallic Tomtebo Property that is scheduled to commence in Q1 2021.

Mr. Raat is a professional geologist (EurGeol) with extensive experience exploring for base and precious metal deposits in Scandinavia and Europe. He was a Geologist for the Boliden Group in Sweden for eight years with the last four years being focused on polymetallic projects in the Bergslagen Mining District. Mr. Raat spent much of his time in the Bergslagen working on the polymetallic Stollberg Project, which is located approximately 40 km southwest and along trend from District's Tomtebo Property. Mr. Raat specializes in prospect evaluation, target generation, historical data compilation, exploration permitting and community relations, geological mapping and sampling, planning and supervision of drilling campaigns, 3D geological modelling, and GIS & Database management.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "The appointment of Hein as Country Manager of Sweden is a significant addition to the team for District Metals. I've been working with Hein as a consultant to District since the beginning of this year, and I am excited that he has agreed to join our team in a more formalized position. His technical knowledge of polymetallic deposits and permitting experience in the Bergslagen Mining District is a great asset to the Company, and the timing could not be better as we prepare to embark on our maiden drill program focused on the historic Tomtebo Mine."

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Tomtebo Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Tomtebo Property.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property, located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden, is the Company's main focus. The Tomtebo Property comprises 5,144 ha, and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed-up and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

