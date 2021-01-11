Nippon welcomes Mr. Frank Guillemette to its Board of Directors

Brossard, January 11th, 2021 - Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (“Nippon” or “NDR”) (TSXV:NIP) (OTC:RCCMF), announces that subsequent to the resignation of board member Mr. Donald Brisebois, Nippon is extremely pleased to welcome Mr. Frank Guillemette to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Guillemette is an entrepreneur specializing in business finance and venture capital with over 20 years’ experience. Mr. Guillemette launched his career as an employee of Fonds Régional de Solidarité Nord-du-Québec where he was responsible for managing the company’s regional mining portfolio and was accountable for the associated financial duties.

In 2004, he founded 9148-5706 Quebec Inc., a private company operating as Multi-Ressources Boréal (“Multi-Resource Boreal“) where he remains active in the management of exploration campaigns and mining land brokerage. Among other successfully executed gold property transactions are the Black Dog project that was sold to Osisko Mining in February 2016 ($1.6 million after the escrow period ended) and also sold, in 2008, the Monster Lake Project where IAMGold as outlined a resource of 1,1 Mt at 12 g/t since. He was also responsible for managing multi-million-dollar exploration fieldwork on gold, base metals, phosphorus, iron, titanium and tungsten projects.

Mr. Guillemette has also been working for more than 4 years as a “representative of an exempt market dealer” for a Montreal-based exempt market dealer, EMD Financial Inc. In 2016, Mr. Guillemette was awarded the prospector of the year award from the AEMQ.

In 2018, he founded the private company Mines Royales Québec and concluded an option agreement with Soquem on the Philibert gold project.

In late 2020, the company Hornby Bay Mineral Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: HBE) announced the acquisition of all shares of Mines Royales Quebec for $ 8M. Mr. Guillemette will also be a director of this company. He will own a 2% NSR on the property and will hold more than 20% of the issued share capital.

“Frank’s experience in business finance coupled with his profound knowledge in mining and the mining industry as a whole will add significant depth to our already dedicated and talented Board of Directors” stated Mr. Jean-Yves Therien, Nippon’s interim President & CEO.

Additionally, Nippon announces that the shareholders' meeting will be held on March 31st, 2021. Details regarding the meeting will be communicated as soon as possible.

About Nippon

Nippon is active in the exploration and the development of gold resources in Quebec. The Corporation holds two gold properties, Rocmec 1 with resources recognised in accordance with NI43-101 and the Denain property. Nippon also has an exclusive license for the Thermal Fragmentation mining method.

Le présent communiqué est disponible en français site web de Ressources Nippon Dragon

The company’s growth strategy is based on:

- The development of its gold deposits with the objective of producing revenue from its operations; - Increasing the value of its mining assets by prioritizing the exploration targets; and - The commercialisation and employment of its thermal fragmentation technology.

For additional information:

John Stella, Investor relations (514) 718-7976 jstella@nippondragon.com

Jean-Yves Therien, Interim President & CEO (450) 510-4442 jytherien@nippondragon.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration and production activities and events or developments that the Corporation expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Corporation believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Ressources Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. 7055 Taschereau Blvd., suite 500, Brossard (Québec) J4Z 1A7

Tel: (450) 510-4442 www.nippondragon.com

