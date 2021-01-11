Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Xander Increases Presence in Abitibi Greenstone Belt Options Bachelor North Property

16:01 Uhr  |  The Newswire

January 11, 2021 – TheNewswire - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC:XNDRF) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to an Option Agreement dated January 8, 2021 the Company has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the 35 mineral claims located in Waswanipi, Quebec known as the Bachelor North Property, from an arm’s length vendor.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Company has an option to acquire the Bachelor North Property in exchange for $2,318.75 cash payable on or before Closing (as defined below); 100,000 common shares on or before Closing; 467,000 common shares on or before three months after Closing; 467,000 common shares on or before six months after Closing; 467,000 common shares on or before twelve months after Closing; and a 2% net smelter return royalty. Closing will occur on or before the seventh day following acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange of notice of the transactions described herein and no later than January 30, 2021.

James Hirst, CEO of the Company, comments, “Together with our Fenelon and Senneville properties this option positions Xander in its third discovery area in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Bachelor North Property is contiguous to and north of Midland Exploration’s Lewis property, and to the southwest are Soquem, Goldex and Bonterra. The property is located a little east of the Lamarck-Wedding deformation corridor where several mining sites such as the Shortt Lake mine (2.7 Mt at 4.6 g/t Au), the Bachelor mine (869,432 tonnes at 4.7 g/t Au), the Coniagas mine (718,465 tonnes at 10.77% Zinc) and the Langlois mine (65 Kt Zinc concentrate, 2,1 Kt copper concentrate, 553 troy ounces Silver concentrate and 1,9 K troy ounces Gold concentrate) have been exploited. The corridor includes rhyolites said to be fertile with respect to VMS mineralization and a panoply of intrusions ranging from synvolcanic tonalites to late alkaline intrusions (syenites, carbonatites, kimberlites). The rocks covering the property are of felsic to mafic compositions favourable to orogenic gold with granitic masses around the claims. A silver showing of 8.6 g/t Ag was discovered in 1980 by drilling (80-LRC-1) in an H.E.M. conductor identified by geophysics.”

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located within the Province of Quebec.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
James Hirst, Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (778)998-9257
Email: jimh@xanderresources.ca
Website: https://xanderresources.ca/

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2H6LG
CA9838791072
www.xanderresources.ca
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap