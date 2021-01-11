Far Resources Announces Appointment of Advisors to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Jan. 11, 2021 - Far Resources Ltd. (CSE:FAT) (FSE:FOR) (OTC:FRRSF) is pleased to announce ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS, the appointment of four Advisors to the Board of Directors.



James H. Coleman, QC

Mr. Coleman is currently the Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Gold Reserve. Mr. Coleman became a Director in February 1994 and Chairman of the Board in 2004. Mr. Coleman is a senior partner of the law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright. He is also a Director of several Canadian companies in the natural resource sector. Mr. Coleman also serves as a Director of Great Basin Energies, Inc. and MGC Ventures, Inc.

Victor Cantore

Mr. Cantore is currently the President and CEO, Director of Amex Exploration. Mr. Cantore is a seasoned capital markets professional specializing in the resource and hi-tech sectors. He has more than 20 years of advisory and leadership experience having begun his career in 1992 as an investment advisor and then moving into management roles at both public and private companies. During his career he has organized and structured numerous equity and debt financings, mergers and acquisitions, joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances. Mr. Cantore serves on the boards of various companies both private and public.

The Honorable, John D. Reynolds

Hon. Reynolds career includes substantial experience in venture capital development, consumer products marketing, resource sector development and elected political office, both federal and provincial. Hon. Reynolds was appointed as a member of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada on February 6th, 2006. In March, he was appointed as a Senior Strategic Advisor to McMillan LLP in Vancouver.

Marius Van Andel

Mr. Van Andel has a M.Sc. Agriculture and Doctoral Degree Economics from Erasmus University, Rotterdam the Netherlands. He obtained his Juris Doctor degree from Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario. Mr. Van Andel has extensive international work experience in the Netherlands, Israel, and P.R. China. Mr. Van Andel held positions with Peat Marwick Mitchell (now K.P.M.G.), University of Guelph, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and the University of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. He also held positions with the Nanjing Institute of Technology, Nanjing, P.R. China G&D Law Firm, Nanjing, P.R. China.



We are honored to have these distinguished individuals as advisors. They bring a wealth of talent, experience, and leadership to Far Resources.

John Gammack

President and CEO



ABOUT FAR



FAR Resources is a gold and silver exploration company focused in New Mexico USA. The Company owns the Winston Project there, a historic mining property with the potential for Bonanza-grade silver and gold. The property is steeped in history and historic samples, full data tables available at www.farresources.com/investors/. Far Resources also has its ZORO Lithium Project, in CANADA, located in the mining -friendly Snow Lake region of Manitoba and containing numerous known lithium deposits. The Company also holds a 60% stake in the Hidden Lake Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories.



More information is available at Far's website: www.farresources.com.



