Kenorland Minerals Ltd. to Begin Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Vancouver, January 11, 2021 - Kenorland Minerals Ltd. ("Kenorland" or "the Company") is pleased announce that it will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 13, 2021 under the trading symbol "KLD". This follows the completion of the Company's reverse takeover of Northway Resources Corp. and concurrent $10 million private placement announced on January 04, 2021.

Kenorland's mission is to become a leading mineral exploration company in North America and beyond, delivering value creation to shareholders through the discovery of new mineral deposits. The company's primary exploration assets are located in Quebec, Canada and Alaska, USA. Kenorland holds a combined 400,000+ hectares of mineral tenure within the Frotet Evans and Abitibi Greenstone belts in Quebec, the Tintina Gold Province in eastern Alaska and the Thompson Nickel Belt in Manitoba.

About Kenorland Minerals

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KLD) is a mineral exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Kenorland's focus is early to advanced stage exploration in North America. The company currently holds three projects where work is being completed under an earn-in agreement from third parties. The Frotet and Chicobi Projects, which are both located in Quebec, Canada, are optioned to Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. and the Chebistuan Project, also located in Quebec, is optioned to Newmont Corporation. The company also owns 100% of the advanced stage Tanacross porphyry Cu-Au project as well as an option to earn up to 70% from Newmont Corporation of the Healy Project, both located in Alaska, USA.

