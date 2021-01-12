Filo Mining Provides Update on Drilling; Adds Fifth Rig at Filo Del Sol

VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2021 - : Filo Mining Corp. (TSXV:FIL) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FIL)(OTCQX: FLMMF) ("Filo Mining", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on progress of the current season's drill program at Filo del Sol. View PDF

Four diamond drill rigs are now drilling at Filo, with a fifth to be added before the end of January. Drills are currently focused on the large prospective area to the north of the Filo deposit and are targeting both extensions to the resource and areas of high potential for the discovery of new mineralization.

"We are now full steam ahead with the 2020/2021 drill campaign and are pleased to announce the addition of a fifth rig to accelerate the drill program. We are beginning with extensive drill testing north of the currently defined deposit, with hole depths targeting at least 1 kilometer, which would match the deepest holes ever drilled at Filo del Sol," commented Jamie Beck, President and CEO. "Filo is one of the few, advanced, large-scale development opportunities set to fill an anticipated supply deficit in copper. In January 2019, we completed a pre-feasibility study on the uppermost oxide portion of the deposit, demonstrating the project's robust economic potential. With the backdrop of rising metals prices and an already compelling production case, it will be an exciting season as Filo continues to learn more about the ultimate size of the underlying sulphide mineralization."

Hole FSDH041 is a step-out hole 200 metres to the north of FSDH032 (1,009m at 0.95% CuEq (0.57% Cu, 0.39g/t Au, 11.1g/t Ag)) which anticipates extending the mineralization.

FSDH037 is located 400 metres north of FSDH041, targeting the northern extension of the high conductivity trend which defines the northern part of the known deposit. Hole VRC092, drilled to a depth of 353m in 2015, lies halfway between FSDH041 and FSDH037 and intersected 191 metres to end the hole at 0.28% Cu and 0.11 g/t Au.

Holes FSDH043 and FSDH042 are collared respectively 580m and 910m north of FSDH037 and are targeting geophysical anomalies supported by strong alteration and soil geochemistry anomalies at surface.

The initial hole of the program, FSDH040, was abandoned at a depth of 212 metres due to challenging ground conditions in an area of the deposit that has proven historically difficult to drill. This hole was targeted on expanding the high-grade zone encountered last season in hole FSDH038 which was stopped at 383m due to the early curtailment of the season amid growing concerns over the pandemic (the last 73m at 2.04% CuEq (1.19% Cu, 1.06g/t Au, 8.8g/t Ag)). This remains a high priority target for the Company and we will look to re-visit this area as the season progresses.

Drilling during the 2019/2020 season demonstrated that the deposit continues strongly to depth, with intersections greater than 1 km, and the bottom of the deposit's mineralization has not yet been reached. The 2020/2021 program is designed to explore for extensions to this deep mineralization to the north, where it remains completely wide open beyond FSDH032. Surface data (geological mapping, alteration sampling, and geochemical sampling) as well as geophysics indicate that the same geological environment that hosts the Filo del Sol deposit continues for at least 2 kilometres to the north of this hole, and drilling is planned to explore this area to a depth of at least 1,000 metres.

Jamie Beck

President and CEO

ABOUT FILO DEL SOL

Filo del Sol is a high-sulphidation epithermal copper-gold-silver deposit associated with one or more large porphyry copper-gold systems. Overlapping mineralizing events combined with weathering effects, including supergene enrichment, have created several different styles of mineralization, including structurally-controlled gold, manto-style high-grade silver (+/- copper) and high-grade supergene enriched copper within a broader envelope of disseminated sulphide copper and gold mineralization. This complex geological history has created a heterogeneous orebody which is characterized by zones of very high-grade copper +/- gold +/- silver mineralization within a large envelope of more homogeneous, lower-grade mineralization.

Qualified Persons and Technical Notes

The scientific and technical disclosure for the Filo del Sol Project included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bob Carmichael, B.A.Sc., P.Eng. who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Carmichael is Vice President, Exploration for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Samples were cut at Filo Mining's Batidero camp near the project site by Company personnel. Diamond drill core was sampled in 2 metre intervals (except where shortened by geological contacts) using a rock saw for sulphide mineralization. Oxide mineralization was cut with a core splitter in order to prevent dissolution of water-soluble copper minerals during the wet sawing process. Core diameter is a mix of PQ, HQ and NQ depending on the depth of the drill hole. Samples were bagged and tagged at camp, and packaged for shipment by truck to Copiapo, Chile. Samples were delivered to the ALS preparation laboratory in Copiapo where they were crushed and a 500g split was pulverized to 85% passing 200 mesh. The prepared samples were sent to the ALS assay laboratory in Santiago, Chile for copper, gold and silver assays, with a second split sent to the ALS laboratory in Lima, Peru for multi-element ICP and sequential copper analyses. ALS is an accredited laboratory which is independent of the Company. Gold assays were by fire assay fusion with AAS finish on a 30g sample. Copper and silver were assayed by atomic absorption following a 4 acid digestion. Samples were also analyzed for a suite of 36 elements with ICP-ES and a sequential copper leach analysis was completed on each sample with copper greater than 500ppm (0.05%). Copper and gold standards as well as blanks and duplicates (field, preparation and analysis) were randomly inserted into the sampling sequence for Quality Control. On average, 9% of the submitted samples are Quality Control samples. No data quality problems were indicated by the QA/QC program.

Mineralized zones within the Filo del Sol deposit are typically flat-lying, or bulk porphyry-style zones and drilled widths are interpreted to be very close to true widths.

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) for drill intersections is calculated based on US$ 2.80/lb Cu, US$ 1,400/oz Au and US$ 16/oz Ag, with 80% metallurgical recoveries assumed for all metals. The formula is: CuEq % = Cu % + (0.7292 * Au g/t) + (0.0083 * Ag g/t).

ABOUT FILO MINING

Filo Mining is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in Chile's Region III and adjacent San Juan Province, Argentina. the Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the trading symbol "FIL", and on the OTCQX under the symbol "FLMMF". Filo Mining is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies.

