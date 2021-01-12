Vizsla Expands Strike of Tajitos Vein Zone, Intersects 1,607 G/t Silver Equiv. Over 7.55 Metres To Panuco, Mexico

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2021 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from two new holes at the Tajitos vein zone at the Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") in Mexico. Vizsla completed fourteen holes at Tajitos in 2020 and has received results from six holes, the Company has resumed drilling at Tajitos in 2021.

Drilling Highlights

CS-20-06

910 g/t silver equivalent (536 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver and 4.35 g/t gold) over 13.5 metres ("m") from 96.0 m including;

1,607 g/t silver equivalent (946.8 g/t silver and 7.68 g/t gold) over 7.55m from 96.0m including 3,157g g/t g/t silver equivalent (1,870.0 g/t silver and 15.00 g/t gold) over 1.5m from 99.0m



Note: All numbers are rounded and widths represent downhole lengths. True widths are estimated at approximately 60% of downhole lengths. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) / 0.5627). Metal price assumptions are $17.50 g/t silver and $1,700 g/t gold, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold and 94% silver, based on similar deposit types.

Vizsla President and CEO, Michael Konnert, commented: "The first results for 2021 are very encouraging. Tajitos continues to deliver high silver and gold grades and wide widths in areas of historic mining. The Company is expanding the known zones and stepping along strike for new bodies of mineralization in a systematic step-out drilling program that continues into 2021. The Company has commenced drilling for the year with five rigs in operation that continue to expand earlier discoveries and demonstrate the overall potential of the Panuco district."

Figure 1: Plan map showing location of drill holes, mapped veins and surface sampling at the Tajitos prospect on the Cinco Senores Vein Corridor. Results are reported from holes in red. Inset shows detail of Tajitos drill collar locations.

Tajitos Drilling detail

The Tajitos vein zone is located along the Cinco Senores Vein Corridor (Figure 1) where drilling in 2020 by Vizsla has returned high-grade mineralization. The Company is exploring to define the extent of the current zone of mineralization and is also seeking additional bodies of mineralization at vein intersections and dilation zones along the vein trend. The Company has commenced a systematic step to the southwest while results are outstanding from the currently completed holes and then will return to drill test the initial discovery area. The initial holes at Tajitos were completed by a track mounted rig utilizing road access however later holes have provided greater flexibility in drill-pad locations with the addition of another man portable rig to the program in late 2020.

Hole CS-20-06 has expanded the mineralized zone by 50 metres to the southwest as the intersection is at the same elevation as the previously reported high grade CS-20-01 hole. It also intersected mine workings. The mine workings that were crossed by CS-20-06 are all within the reported ore zone. The intervals of the voids were given 0 values for silver and gold in the results.

















Drillhole From To Width Silver Gold Silver Equivalent Comment (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) CS-20-01* 75.90 80.40 4.50 1200.6 7.29 1,808.0 Mining void on either side Incl. 78.65 79.80 1.15 2,209.6 16.13 3,581.3

CS-20-02* 110.00 111.15 1.15 812.5 4.59 1,191.6 Mining void on hangingwall side CS-20-03* 116.70 120.00 3.30 116.1 0.63 167.9

Incl. 116.7 117.9 1.20 191.0 1.30 300.8

CS-20-04 No significant result Intersected mining void CS-20-05 101.9 110.9 9.0 0.18 23.6 38.8

Incl. 104.9 109.9 5.0 0.24 34.5 54.6

Incl. 106.35 107.8 1.45 0.58 90.7 139.6

CS-20-06 96.0 109.5 13.5 4.35 536.0 909.7 Includes mining voids Incl. 96.0 103.55 7.55 7.68 946.8 1,606.5

Incl. 99.0 100.5 1.50 1,870.0 15.00 3,156.6

CS-20-07 Assays Pending

CS-20-08 Assays Pending

CS-20-09 Assays Pending

CS-20-10 Assays Pending

CS-20-11 Assays Pending

CS-20-12 Assays Pending

CS-20-13 Assays Pending

CS-20-14 Assays Pending



Complete table of Tajitos drill hole intersections

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed at the Tajitos Vein on the Cinco Senores Vein Corridor. * Denotes previously released results.

Note: Mining voids in CS-20-06 were assigned zero grade. All numbers are rounded and widths represent downhole lengths. True widths are estimated at between 40-60% of downhole lengths. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) / 0.5627). Metal price assumptions are $17.50 g/t silver and $1,700 g/t gold, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold and 94% silver, based on similar deposit types.

Hole CS-20-05, also being reported, is located approximately 60m to the north east of Hole CS-20-01. The vein in this hole returned lower assay results at grades of 55g/t silver equivalent, however within that interval is a 1.45m sample at 140 g/t silver equivalent. Assay results for holes CS-20-07 to CS-20-14 are pending.

The Tajitos vein zone is composed of a quartz breccia vein with an early white locally banded quartz supporting diorite lithic clasts, followed by a later white to greyish quartz supporting brecciated clasts of earlier white quartz veins. This zone was then cut by a later white to clear quartz vein with local dark bands or patches of fine-grained sulphides that is cutting a zone of quartz psuedomorphs after bladed calcite and pink rhodochrosite. The better grades are in the earlier breccias associated with dark bands or dark patches of very fine-grained disseminated sulphides. This vein zone is hosted in a sequence of variably magnetic diorite and andesite.

Figure 3: Cross-section through drill holes CS-20-06 at Tajitos Vein.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly-consolidated 9,386.5 Ha Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 km of total vein extent, a 500 tpd mill, 35 kms of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole Depth Tajitos CS-20-01 404,284 2,586,957 562 -67 300 90.3

CS-20-02 404,284 2,586,957 562 -77 300 151.5

CS-20-03 404,284 2,586,957 562 -84 300 181.5

CS-20-04 404,388 2,587,044 518 -71 256 199.6

CS-20-05 404,286 2,586,958 562 -50 15 150.0

CS-20-06 404,284 2,586,956 562 -51 238 139.5

CS-20-07 404,367 2,586,946 577 -69 285 235.5

CS-20-08 404,368 2,586,946 577 -78 285 345.0

CS-20-09 404,458 2,586,924 526 -65 282 301.5

CS-20-10 404,390 2,586,860 581 -45 292 240.0

CS-20-11 404,390 2,586,860 581 -59 292 282.0

CS-20-12 404,390 2,586,860 581 -30 277.5 230.6

CS-20-13 404,261 2,586,788 550 -40 306 150.0

CS-20-14 404,261 2,586,788 550 -59 306 230.1

Table 3: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo., an independent consultant for the Company. Mr. Harris is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Stock Options Granted

The Company has granted 60,000 stock options to a consultant of Vizsla, under the Company's stock option plan. The Stock Options were granted at an exercise price of $1.71 and will vest over one year. They are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of the grant and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

SOURCE Vizsla Resources Corp.