QcX Gold to Conduct High Resolution Magnetic Survey on Golden Giant Project and Fernet West Block, Quebec

Montreal, January 12, 2021 - QcX Gold Corp. (TSXV: QCX) (OTCQB: QCXGF) (FSE: 21MA) ("QcX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for a large scale, high resolution magnetic geophysical survey across the Golden Giant project in the James Bay region of Québec, Canada. The survey will also capture the West Block of the Fernet Project in the northern Abitibi. Work is set to commence mid-January, with results expected during the month of February.

The Golden Giant project ("Golden Giant") comprises 3 properties, Golden Giant East ("GGEast"), Golden Giant West ("GGWest") and the Kali East block, covering 18,992 hectares and is contiguous to Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon project as shown in Figure 1. The Fernet project ("Fernet Project") comprises two properties, Fernet West ("Fernet West") and Fernet East, covering 7,195 hectares and is contiguous to Wallbridge Mining's Fenelon and Martinière projects as shown in Figure 2.

Aaron Stone, Vice President Exploration of QcX, stated, "Following an exceptional sampling program that led to the discovery of several new gold showings on both the GGWest and GGEast blocks, the Company has elected to conduct a large-scale airborne magnetic survey to further our understanding of the geology and pinpoint important geological structures at Golden Giant. The data from this program will give us a more precise geophysical image of the Golden Giant project, which when combined with grab sample data from our earlier program, will guide our upcoming drilling campaign. Once work is completed at Golden Giant, our geophysical team will relocate to Fernet West where we have identified several high-priority structural intersections. Fernet West is a relatively underworked area, so this survey is an excellent tool in guiding our exploration activities moving forward. Line spacing at both projects will be flown at 50m, which will provide an extremely high-resolution data set. This in turn will ensure the identification of important structures with clear precision. I am very excited by both projects, am keen to see these results and launch our inaugural drill program at Golden Giant."



Figure 1: Location of the Golden Giant project (red) with respect to neighbouring companies



Figure 2: Location of the Fernet Project (red) with respect to neighbouring companies.



About QcX Gold

QcX Gold Corp. is exploring for gold and VMS style mineralization on its highly prospective and well-located properties in Québec, Canada. The Golden Giant project is located in the James Bay region of Québec, only 2.9 km away from Azimut Exploration Inc.'s Patwon discovery on their Elmer gold project. The Fernet Project is located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in the Province of Québec and is contiguous with Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.'s Fenelon/Martinière property. Both properties are in close proximity to major discoveries which bodes well for exploration.

Forward-looking statements:

