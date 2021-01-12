SGH Results Point to Gold Copper and Silver Targets on Infinite Ore Confederation North Property

VANCOUVER, January 12, 2021 - Infinite Ore Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to announce that it has identified multiple potential gold, copper and silver anomalies from its Spaciotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbon ("SGH") survey conducted on a portion of its Confederation North property. SGH surveys have been used successfully in the Red Lake area to locate gold anomalies under till cover, most notably by Great Bear Resources Ltd. at the LP Fault, Dixie Limb, and Hinge zones on their Dixie property.

Results from the 443-sample survey indicate the covered area contains at least two gold anomalies accompanied by copper and silver anomalies that are potential targets for drilling (see Figures 1 to 4). The anomalies are located immediately to the north of gold showings and SGH gold anomalies reported by Portofino Resources Inc. Actlabs, who analyzed the survey, describes the SGH survey as a procedure that provides a highly focused and sensitive method which measures organic compounds in the C5-C17 range in concentrations down to the low parts-per-trillion (ppt) onto near surface samples, in this case tills. The analysis can detect signatures associated with the presence of buried mineralized bodies such as orogenic gold and VMS.

Figure 1: Gold anomalies as indicated by the SGH survey outlined in yellow.

In addition, the survey identified multiple copper and silver anomalies some of which overlap and coincide with each other and the gold anomalies.

Figure 2: Copper anomalies as indicated by the SGH survey outlined in yellow.

Figure 3: Silver anomalies as indicated by the SGH survey outlined in blue.

Figure 4: Combined gold copper and silver targets

JC St-Amour, President of Infinite Ore, commented: "We are pleased that the results of the SGH survey has provided gold, silver and copper anomalies that may constitute drill targets. The presence of gold anomalies detected by a SGH survey conducted by Portofino Resources and tied to significant gold values in bedrock showings increase our confidence in the current survey. Infinite Ore plans on using the results of both the SGH survey and the new VTEM survey to identify major structures on the property and to add targets to our drill program scheduled to begin in the coming weeks."

The company's VTEM survey on its red Lake properties has resumed and is approximately 40% complete, with results expected in late January. More information will be released in the coming weeks.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release was approved by Michel Boily, PhD, P. geo an Independent Qualified Person as defined by the National Instrument 43-101.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company is earning into a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont. The company also holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

