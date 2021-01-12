Anaconda Mining Announces Full Exercise of Expiring Warrants and Participation in Upcoming BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

TORONTO, January 12, 2021 - Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce that the holders of the Company's share purchase warrants expiring on January 10, 2021 have exercised their rights in full. The Company has accordingly issued 7,837,544 common shares and received proceeds of $3,526,895 based on the exercise price of $0.45. In addition, the Company received proceeds of $487,500 from the full exercise of share purchase warrants that expired on December 23, 2020, for which the Company issued 1,381,250 common shares.

"We are pleased that our warrant holders exercised all the outstanding warrants that were expiring and were able to benefit from the continued growth in value of the Company since the securities were issued in 2019. The proceeds from the exercise of the warrants only strengthen what is an already strong treasury while we continue to generate free cash flow from our operations. We begin 2021 in an excellent position to execute our growth programs and create further value for our shareholders."

~Kevin Bullock, President and CEO, Anaconda Mining Inc.

Upcoming Investment Conference

The Company is also pleased to announce that Kevin Bullock, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be participating in the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference to be held virtually from March 1 to March 5, 2021. The BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference connects mining companies with institutional funds, private equity groups, family offices and sector analysts. For more information on this conference visit https://capitalmarkets.bmo.com/en/industries/global-metals-mining/.

ABOUT ANACONDA

Anaconda is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in Atlantic Canada. The company operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~11,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral lands including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project. Anaconda is also developing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a high-grade resource and the subject of an on-going feasibility study.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Anaconda to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current production, development and exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Anaconda's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019, available on www.sedar.com. Although Anaconda has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Anaconda does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

