Goldcore Provides Berkwood Graphite Project Update

January 12th, 2021 - Vancouver, B.C. - Goldcore Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GEM) (FSE:BK2P) (WKN:A2QENP) (“Goldcore” or the “Company”) looks forward to an estimated 500 percent forecasted increase in demand for Graphite as the world’s Auto manufacturers turns towards Electric Vehicles (EVs). One of the main minerals used in Lithium-Ion batteries is graphite. In an interview with Elon Musk, he confirms this point. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmygPqI0-rw

“Our batteries should be called Nickel-Graphite because it's mostly Nickel and Graphite.”

Elon Musk – Tesla CEO

This projected increase in demand for graphite will bode well for graphite explorers and producers that have the correct type of graphite that makes up the anode, the negative side, in Batteries. Electric vehicle batteries require very specific unique types of Graphite. Goldcore has some of the highest grade and largest flake graphite in the world. Over the past five years Goldcore has completed numerous drill programs on its Berkwood Graphite Project, located in Northern Quebec, that has intersected Graphite in every hole. Metallurgy tests have been completed and the Company has some of the highest grade and largest flake Graphite in the world, making our graphite unique. As per the Companies news release dated August 19th, 2019, we have proven up a robust mineral resource of high grade and large flake graphite.

- 3.29 million tonnes of Indicated and Inferred Graphite

- Average grade of 17% Indicated, 16.5 % inferred.

- Our medium graphite averages 80% Large to jumbo flake

-Graphite easily purified to 99.95%

The majority of natural spherical graphite is produced in China, with their production levels increasing significantly over the past few years, most of which stays in China. Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, BMW, and the large American Auto manufactures have all pledged that they will move towards replacing the traditional fossil fuel burning cars with clean energy, with Electric Vehicles leading the way. Many governments have mandated all new cars be electric by 2030 to 2040. Goldcore’s graphite is ideal for making Spherical Purified Graphite, the type needed for the anode in batteries.

Not only will the demand for graphite be brought on by the large Auto manufacturers for Electric Vehicle batteries but Solar, Wind Farm, geothermal and other clean energies will also cause an exponential demand for Graphite.

Other significant advantages Goldcore’s Graphite deposit offers:

- Mining friendly district in northern Quebec, Canada.

- Road accessible

- Multiple at surface “Graphite Mountain tops” all close together

- Multiple at surface Graphite zones not yet drilled

- Existing proven Graphite resource only explored about 20 % still open in three directions

- Experienced management with over 150 years of collective mining experience

- Management has been involved in over 15 different producing mines

- Neighbour has been fully permitted and green-lighted by first nations, local communities, Government and Environmental aspects to build their Graphite Mine.

Tom Yingling, President and CEO states, “Electric Vehicle demand will cause a significant increase in all of the battery minerals. Bloomberg has forecasted the demand for Graphite to increase by 500% over the next several years. Goldcore has a proven resource of some of the world’s best Graphite. We look forward to being part of the clean energy solution by providing world class Graphite.”

About the Company: Goldcore Resources is managed by a team with over 150 years collectively with a proven track record of not just finding numerous mines but building and operating them too. The Goldcore management team’s most recent success is the discovery of the Berkwood Graphite resource in Northern Quebec. Goldcore owns this asset 100 percent and the Company’s shareholders will benefit from this asset as the demand for Graphite for electric vehicles increases significantly.

