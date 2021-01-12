Huntsman Outlines Plan for Multi-Phase Drill Program at Baxter Spring Gold Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, January 12, 2021 - Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce it has commenced the permitting stage for the first phase of a multi-phase drill program at the Baxter Spring Gold Project in Nevada. The Company is currently reviewing historic exploration activities on the property, including data from 128 drill holes, and has already identified a number of high priority drill targets. The review is ongoing and onsite activities at Baxter Spring will proceed shortly. Phase I drilling is anticipated to commence in the latter half of Q1, 2020 with an emphasis placed on confirmation of several known structures.

Concurrent to drilling activities, an extensive ground program to support planning and permitting for the Phase II of drilling is also being developed. The Company intends to aggressively follow-up on historical work targeting both known and underexplored areas of the property.

Peter Dickie, President and CEO for Huntsman, commented, "We are excited to commence activities at Baxter Spring in Nevada - a project that has shown evidence of both moderate-grade, disseminated gold and high-grade structure. Field work at Baxter Spring will mean Huntsman will be operating on two fronts, with further drilling at the Canegrass high-grade nickel project in Western Australia set to commence this month."

Project Highlights and Next Steps

Baxter Spring Gold Project, Nevada

Drill tested mineralization with 128 historical RC and core holes.

Oxide and vein structures (historic results).

Numerous untested targets identified.

Historically, only shallow drill tested, with potential to find additional mineralization at depth.

Baxter Spring is a historically explored property in an area of Nevada that has demonstrated substantial gold endowment. Nearby projects include the historical Manhattan mining camp and the current Round Mountain Mine. Previous work on Baxter Spring has produced both high grade intervals in drilling (eg. BX-13: 8.81 g/t over 7.6m and BS-8: 60.4 g/t Au over 12.2 m incl 240 g/t Au over 3.1 m) in addition to several intervals of moderate grade, over substantial widths (BSC-1: 0.71 g/ Au over 69.04m). Numerous areas of the property have indicated geochemical targets that have not been fully explored, and a number of areas have not seen any exploration to date.

Neil McCallum, P.Geo., of Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., a director of the Company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release with respect to Baxter Spring and Flint projects.

