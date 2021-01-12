MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report that a new gold-bearing zone was intersected approximately 350 metres southeast of the Golden Delilah zone during the drilling campaign completed in September 2020 on its Samson project. This property is wholly owned by Midland and is located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of the Fenelon and Tabasco deposits held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (“Wallbridge”).



Highlights:

Discovery of a new gold zone 350 metres from Golden Delilah

SAM-20-15 intersected 23.0 g/t Au over 1.05 metre (open in all directions), included in a wider zone with anomalous Au and As over more than 20 metres

3,500 metres of additional drilling planned in the winter of 2021 to test the extensions of this new gold-bearing zone

As a follow-up to the new gold discovery made in July 2020 at Golden Delilah on the Samson property, a second drilling campaign consisting of seven (7) drill holes totalling 1,810 metres was completed in September 2020.

Discovery of a new gold-bearing zone 350 metres southeast of the Golden Delilah zone

Drill hole SAM-20-15, collared approximately 350 metres southeast of the Golden Delilah zone, intersected a new gold-bearing zone grading 23.0 g/t Au over 1.05 metre from 317.10 to 318.15 metres. This new zone is included within a wider interval with anomalous gold and arsenic over more than twenty metres, from 314.95 to 337.25 metres. This new zone, hosted at the contact of ultramafic rocks with pyrite and arsenopyrite mineralization, coincides with a fold nose clearly outlined by the magnetic survey and remains open in all directions.

Table 1: Best results from drill hole SAM-20-15

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Au g/t Width (m) SAM-20-15 84.00 84.40 2.59 0.40 84.40 85.35 0.19 0.95 314.95 315.50 0.39 0.55 315.50 316.50 0.01 1.00 316.50 317.10 1.42 0.60 317.10 318.15 23.00 1.05 318.15 319.00 0.54 0.85 319.00 319.75 0.42 0.75 335.00 335.60 0.12 0.60 336.75 337.25 0.17 0.50

Cautionary statement

The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Three (3) drill holes were also completed at 50-metre step-outs above and along strike from the Golden Delilah zone, which graded 99.1 g/t Au over 0.40 metre in drill hole SAM-20-10 (see press release by Midland dated September 1, 2020). Drill hole SAM-20-12, drilled 50 metres above SAM-20-10, intersected the Golden Delilah zone with an interval grading 2.52 g/t Au over 1.05 metre from 85.65 to 86.70 metres. Holes SAM-20-13 and 14 were drilled at a 50-metre spacing on either side of hole SAM-20-10 but yielded only anomalous gold values.

The three (3) remaining drill holes (SAM-20-16, 17, 07EXT) of the campaign were designed to test geophysical (IP) anomalies but yielded only a few anomalous gold values over metre-scale intervals.

Midland is currently preparing its next drilling campaign, totalling more than 3,500 metres, to follow up on the new gold zone and to test the prospective area between the latter and the Golden Delilah zone.

Table 2: Coordinates of drill holes SAM-20-12 to SAM-20-17 and SAM-20-07EXT

Drillhole Easting Northing Azm Dip Length (m) SAM-20-12 697,587 5,529,950 N215 -50 140.5 SAM-20-13 697,566 5,530,006 N215 -55 201.0 SAM-20-14 697,655 5,529,945 N215 -50 201.0 SAM-20-15 697,955 5,529,650 N265 -50 432.0 SAM-20-16 698,290 5,529,592 N170 50 298.4 SAM-20-17 697,175 5,530,220 N200 -50 227.6 SAM-20-07EXT 698,027 5,529,781 N200 -50 309.0 7 ddh's UTMNAD83Z17 Total 1809.5



Quality Control

Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples. Core samples from the Golden Delilah mineralized zone were analyzed by atomic absorption (AA-23) with a gravimetric finish for samples grading >10 g/t Au at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d’Or, Quebec.

All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP–AES method (ME-ICP61) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver (British Columbia) and Lima (Peru).

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson, VP Exploration for Midland, certified geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

