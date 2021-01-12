Latest Exploration Results NE of Historic Engineer Workings

\January 12 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the “Company” or “Engineer”) (TSXV:EAU) is pleased to announce the latest exploration results from the Happy Sullivan - Bee Peaks area on the Company’s Engineer Gold Mine Property. Results from exploration in this area, completed earlier in the summer, were released in news releases dated August 20 and December 17, 2020 which can be viewed on the Company’s website. Happy Sullivan - Bee Peaks is located 3 km northeast of the Company’s historic Engineer Gold Mine and has never been drilled.

The additional results obtained include an average of 1.21 g/t Au from six grab samples of quartz vein, stringer and quartz-argillite breccia, with crustiform textures, approximately 0.7 to 1.1 km northeast of the main Happy Sullivan adit. The samples ranged from 0.37 to 2.58 g/t Au, accompanied by anomalous silver, and high arsenic, antimony, ±mercury. This geochemical signature suggests a high vertical level within the epithermal system, which has not been tested at depth. The mineralization is associated with north-easterly trending lineaments, which appear to converge at Happy Sullivan. Previous exploration concentrated on tracing the Happy Sullivan veins to the north as opposed to the east-northeast to northeast.

Company President, Andrew H. Rees, states “We are looking forward to exploring the emerging northeasterly trend of the Happy Sullivan - Bee Peaks system by prospecting/mapping and induced polarization geophysics, and testing the depth potential of the system by diamond drilling in 2021.”

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd (“Actlabs”), Kamloops for sample preparation and analysis. Gold assays were completed by metallic screen fire assay analysis by method code 1A4-1000, where the entire sample is crushed to 80% - 2mm and a 1000g sample split is pulverized and sieved to 149?m (100 mesh) with gold analyzed by fire assay on the entire +149?m fraction and two splits of the -149?m fraction. A final gold assay is calculated based on the gold content and weight of each fraction. All samples were also analyzed for 38 additional elements by method code 1E3 involving aqua regia digestion of a 0.5g sub-sample followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) analysis. Additional quality control samples are regularly analyzed by the laboratory and include blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicates of crushed and pulverized material. Actlabs is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited for the procedures performed.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. is focused on reestablishing gold production at the Company’s 100%-owned, historical high-grade Engineer Gold Mine, 32km southwest of Atlin, BC. Exploration and development work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold targets over the Company’s 25 km long (18,319 hectare) contiguous claim grouping, which includes prospects: Wann River, 5 km to the southwest; Happy Sullivan, 3 km to the northeast; and TAG, acquired in 2020, 7 km to the north, of the historical Engineer Mine.

