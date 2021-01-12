Emgold Expands Its Flagship Golden Arrow Property, NV

VANCOUVER, January 12, 2021 - Emgold Mining Corp. (TSXV:EMR) ("Emgold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has staked an additional 137 unpatented mining claims at its Golden Arrow Property, NV (the "Property"). This increases the Property size to 17 patented claims and 494 unpatented claims controlled by the Company, or about 10,000 acres (4,050 hectares) in total area. The new claims extend the current property to the south covering an area of historic mine workings.

About the Golden Arrow Property

The Property is located approximately 40 miles east of Tonopah in Nye County, Nevada. It is an advanced-stage exploration property with a comprehensive exploration database including geochemical sampling, geophysics, and over 201,000 feet of reverse circulation and diamond core drilling

To date, two main exploration targets have been drilled on the Property focusing on bulk disseminated mineralization - the Gold Coin and Hidden Hill deposits. Numerous other targets have been identified for exploration. Emgold's management believes there is potential to expand both the Hidden Hill and Gold Coin resources and for discovery of other bulk disseminated mineralization on the Property. In addition, historic underground mine workings lie along the Page Fault and other structures on the Property indicating potential for vein style mineralization that has been subject to limited modern exploration to evaluate its potential.

A Technical Report, entitled "Amended 2018 Updated Technical Report on the Golden Arrow Project, Nye County, Nevada, U.S.A." (the "Technical Report") was prepared by Mine Development Associates in Reno, Nevada, and has an effective date of August 28, 2018 and a report date of September 24, 2018. The Technical Report was prepared by qualified persons Steven Ristorcelli, CPG, Odin D. Christensen, PhD, CPG, and Jack S. McPartland, MMSA (collectively, the "Authors") and is available under Emgold's corporate filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Technical Report discloses a mineral resource, which particulars are set out in Table 1 below. The mineral resource was modeled for the Property and estimated by evaluating the drill data statistically and utilizing a three?dimensional geological solid model. Mineral domains were interpreted on northeast?southwest geological cross sections spaced at approximately 100-foot intervals throughout the extent of the Property mineralization. The mineral domain interpretations were then rectified to east?west cross sections spaced at 20-foot intervals. Estimation was done by inverse?distance. The Authors were certified to make their own independent investigations based on what they deemed necessary, in their professional judgment, to be able to reasonably rely on the provided information to make the conclusions and recommendations presented in the Technical Report.

Table 1

Golden Arrow Property Mineral Resource1,2,3,7,8

Classification Cut-Off

Grade4,5 Tons Au opt Ag opt Au

Ounces Ag

Ounces Measured Variable 1,850,000 0.028 0.43 52,400 796,000 Indicated Variable 10,322,000 0.024 0.31 244,100 3,212,000 Measured and Indicated Variable 12,172,000 0.024 0.33 296,500 4,008,000 Inferred6 Variable 3,790,000 0.013 0.33 50,400 1,249,000

CIM Standards were followed in reporting the mineral resource estimate. Effective date of the mineral resource is November 28, 2017. Any known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Reserves are detailed below in the section entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements". Cut-off grades are 0.01 gold equivalent opt for oxide material and 0.015 gold equivalent opt for sulfide material. Mine Development Associated derived these cut-off grades using mining costs of US$2.00 per ton, heap-leach costs of US$4.00 per ton, milling costs of US$12.00 per ton, and G&A costs of US$3.50 per ton. Metallurgical recoveries were assumed to range from 70% to 95% for gold, depending upon the oxidation state and sulfide content of the material, and heap-leach or milling scenarios envisioned. Multiple economic evaluations were done including pit optimization that demonstrated the economic viability. Gold equivalent cut-off grade calculated using a 55:1 gold to silver price ratio. No adjustment was made for metallurgical recovery. The quality and grade of inferred resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these inferred resources as measured or indicated resources and it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in upgrading them to measured or indicated resource categories. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Authors verified the data in the Technical Report through a combination of data audits, where drilling data compiled in the project database was compared to paper logs, maps, assay certificates and other records, and independent verification sampling. There have been no limitations on, or failure to conduct the verification

As outlined in the Technical Report, the Authors have determined that the Property is a property of merit that warrants continued exploration and recommended that Emgold undertake continued systematic exploration to discover additional centers of mineralization within the Property.

In 2016, a Plan of Operation (the "Plan") and Environmental Assessment (the "EA") was approved for the Property by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (the "BLM"). The Plan and EA contemplate approximately 240,000 feet of drilling in an estimated 240 holes to explore for additional gold and silver mineralization on 1,500 acres of the Property with the goal of expanding the known mineral resources.

The expansion of the Property to the south was done with the goal of identifying additional exploration targets following structural trends associated with Walker Lane Faulting along the western margin of the Kawich volcanic caldera.

Qualified Person

Robert Pease, C.P.G., a qualified person under the NI 43-101 instrument, has reviewed and approved the content of this press release.

About Emgold

Emgold is a gold and base metal exploration company focused on Nevada and Quebec. The Company's strategy is to look for quality acquisitions, add value to these assets through exploration, and monetize them through sale, joint ventures, option, royalty, and other transactions to create value for our shareholders (acquisition and divestiture (A&D) business model).

In Nevada, Emgold's Golden Arrow Property, the core asset of the Company, is an advanced stage gold and silver property with a well-defined measured and indicated resource. New York Canyon is a base metal property subject to an Earn-in with Option to Joint Venture Agreement with Kennecott Exploration, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). The Mindora Property is a gold and base metal property located 12 miles from New York Canyon. Buckskin Rawhide East is a gold and silver property leased to Rawhide Mining LLC, who operate the adjacent Rawhide Mine and represents a royalty opportunity for the Company.

In Quebec, the Casa South Property, is an early stage gold property adjacent to Hecla Mining Corporation's (HL) operating Casa Berardi Mine. The East-West Property is a gold property adjacent to and on strike with Wesdome Gold Mine Ltd.'s (WDO) Kiena Complex and O3 Mining Corporation's (OIII) Malarctic Property (Marban Project). Emgold also has a 1% NSR in the Troilus North Property, part of the Troilus Mine Property being explored by Troilus Gold Corporation (TLG).

Note that the location of Emgold's properties adjacent to producing or past producing mines does not guarantee exploration success at Emgold's properties or that mineral resources or reserves will be delineated. For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's website at www.emgold.com or view the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

