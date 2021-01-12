Ximen Proud Sponsor of In Gold We Trust, the Mandarin Edition, Increases Marketing Awareness Program

VANCOUVER, January 12, 2021 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that its partners Incrementum AG, publishers of the most comprehensive gold study in the world, In Gold We Trust, have just released the second Mandarin edition online.

The In Gold We Trust is an annual research report on gold and capital market developments that are relevant for gold. It is considered the benchmark for readers with an interest in precious metals providing a critical analysis of the latest relevant events. In Gold We Trust, is internationally renowned with press coverage in over 60 countries worldwide.

"As we begin our market awareness program for 2021, we are actively working at increasing our exposure to Chinese investors in North America as well as the Greater China region," said Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO of Ximen Mining Corp. "We are proud to be able to share, what we consider the bible of the global gold market with the Chinese community."

We invite you to sign up on our website, www.goldreport.ximenminingcorp.com, to get your very own free comprehensive gold report.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

604 488-3900

Investor Relations:

Sophy Cesar,

604-488-3900,

ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen`s two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has recently acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/623953/Ximen-Proud-Sponsor-of-In-Gold-We-Trust-the-Mandarin-Edition-Increases-Marketing-Awareness-Program