Vancouver, January 12, 2021 - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce the initiation of research coverage on Group Ten Metals Inc. (TSXV: PGE), (OTCQB: PGEZF), (FSE: 5D32). The initial report is titled, "Exploring for Strategic Metals Next to the Largest PGM Miner in the U.S."

About Group Ten Metals Inc.

Group Ten Metals Inc. is a TSX-V-listed Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of high-quality platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold exploration assets in top North American mining jurisdictions. The Company's core asset is the Stillwater West PGE-Ni-Cu-Co + Au project adjacent to Sibanye-Stillwater's high-grade PGE mines in Montana, USA. Group Ten also holds the high-grade Black Lake-Drayton Gold project adjacent to Treasury Metals' development-stage Goliath-Goldlund project in northwest Ontario, and the Kluane PGE-Ni-Cu-Co project on trend with Nickel Creek Platinum's Wellgreen deposit in Canada's Yukon Territory.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd., and an investment entity, the West Cirque Fund Limited Partnership.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Stitt, Managing Director, Couloir Capital Ltd.

Email: rstitt@couloircapital.com

www.couloircapital.com

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and/or affiliated companies hold shares in Group Ten Metals Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71841