Desert Mountain Energy Exercises Acreage Options and Acquires an Additional 8,510 Acres on Private Land

January 12, 2021

The Company is pleased to announce that has exercised some of it options on properties and has acquired an additional 8,510 acres in Navajo County, Arizona. All of the newest properties are on private lands. Dr. Ed Coalson and Dr. Jim Cronoble are extremely excited with the number of probable locations across a helium trend where previous wells had helium showings in different horizons within the same wellbore. Furthermore, our geologic staff is confident this fourth area has all of the proprietary requirements the Company has previously established where fracking is not required for helium production. The Company will be looking to drill in this area early in the second quarter of 2021 with a multi well package.

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a publicly traded exploration and resource company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth gas fields in the US. The Company is primarily looking for elements deemed critical to the renewable & green energy sectors and high technology industries.

