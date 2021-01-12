Fjordland Appoints Mark Gibson to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, January 12, 2021 - Fjordland Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FEX) ("Fjordland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Gibson has agreed to join its board of directors as HPX's appointee. HPX currently owns 29% of Fjordland, and has the right to two board seats.

Mr. Gibson serves as the Chief Operating Officer of High Power Exploration (HPX), a privately owned US corporation led by CEO, Robert Friedland. In 2011, Mark was the founding CEO of HPX tasked with the job of commercializing the Typhoon geophysical transmitter developed by parent company, I-Pulse. He concurrently serves as the COO of Kaizen Discovery Inc. (TSXV: KZD - appointed in 2016) and Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB - appointed 2017). Mark previously worked with Anglo American and was the founder of a geophysical service company focused on managing seismic surveys for the mining industry. He has more than 29 years of wide-ranging experience as a geoscientist and manager in the natural resources sector. Mark graduated from the University of Southampton in 1990 with a B.Sc. (Hons) in Geology and the University of Leeds in 1997 with a M.Sc. in Geophysics.

James Tuer, Fjordland's President commented, "I'm pleased to welcome Mark to the Company's board of directors. He brings with him a wealth of experience in mineral exploration based on leading edge geophysical systems and process modeling. At Fjordland, we believe that it is exactly this type of thinking that is a prerequisite to finding new world class nickel deposits within existing mining camps."

In order to allow Mr. Gibson to join the board, long time board member Ross McDonald has agreed to retire from the board and continue to aid Fjordland in an advisory capacity.

Richard Atkinson, Chairman, states, "Ross joined the company in 2005. His career as a Chartered Accountant, active in the natural resource sphere has provided him with a skill set in financial management and corporate governance that has greatly benefited the Company and its shareholders. I am pleased he has agreed to continue his association with Fjordland as an advisor for the foreseeable future."

Stock Option Grants

The board of directors reports it has accepted the recommendations of the Compensation Committee and has granted a total of 300,000 incentive stock options under the Company's stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years at a price of $0.105 per share and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Fjordland Exploration Inc.

Fjordland Exploration Inc. is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the discovery of large-scale economic deposits located in Canada. Fjordland is actively exploring three high quality nickel projects.

In collaboration with HPX and Commander Resources, Fjordland is exploring the South Voisey's Bay "Pants Lake Intrusive" target which is a Ni-Cu-Co deposit analogous to the nearby Voisey's Bay deposit located approximately 80 km to the north.

Fjordland has been granted an option by CanAlaska Uranium to earn an interest in the North Thompson Nickel Belt project, situated 20 km. north of Vale's long-life Thompson mine located in northern Manitoba. The project is considered prospective for Ni-Cu-Co-PGE magmatic sulphide mineralization analogous to the deposits hosting the historic mine. The Company is earning into an initial 49% interest in the project by spending $1.5 million by May 2022.

In December 2020, Fjordland announced that it had entered into an agreement with Quebec Precious Metals Corp. to acquire 100% of the Renzy nickel copper project located near Maniwaki Quebec. Fjordland is required to spend $1.0 million within 5 years to earn its interest. During the production period from 1969 to 1972, 716,000 short tons were mined with average grades of 0.70 % Nickel and 0.72 % Copper. The location of the Renzy Shear zone and the overall quantity of the mafic/ultramafic rocks in the area that carry sulfides with elevated concentration of Ni, Cu, and PGM's bodes well for finding additional deposits.

