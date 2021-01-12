Almaden Comments on Media Reports

VANCOUVER, Jan. 12, 2021 - Almaden Minerals Ltd. (“Almaden” or “the Company”; TSX: AMM; NYSE American: AAU) understands that certain media have reported that Mexico’s Supreme Court will soon make a ruling on the constitutionality of the Mexico’s mining code, stemming from a complaint brought in relation to the Company’s mineral claims in Ixtacamaxtitl?n, Puebla State, Mexico.



The Company wishes to confirm that the case pertaining to its Ixtaca mineral claims is not being heard at the Supreme Court level and therefore this reported ruling cannot relate to the Company’s Ixtaca project. The Company is aware that other mineral claims in Puebla State unrelated to the Company’s Ixtaca project are the subject of one or more complaints at the Supreme Court level, but the Company has no first-hand knowledge of the status of these cases.

About Almaden

Almaden Minerals Ltd. owns 100% of the Ixtaca project in Puebla State, Mexico, subject to a 2.0% NSR royalty held by Almadex Minerals Ltd. The Ixtaca Gold-Silver Deposit was discovered by Almaden in 2010.

