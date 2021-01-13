SKRR Exploration Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, January 12, 2021 - SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC Pink: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) ("SKRR" or the "Company") announces the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate 1,608,870 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three (3) years. The Options vest on the date of grant.

About SKRR Exploration Inc.:

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan - one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen - although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan. SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl

President & CEO

Tel: 250-558-8340

For further information contact:

Rich Matthews, Investor Relations

Integrous Communications

rmatthews@integcom.us

+1 6047577179

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital, general economic, market, business conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, approvals and authorizations, and failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations). The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71892