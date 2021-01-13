Origin Gold Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 - Origin Gold Corp. (“Origin Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OIC) is pleased to announce that shareholders approved an amendment to the articles of the Company to change the Company’s name to “O2Gold Inc.” at the Company’s special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Toronto, Canada. A total of 30,335,359 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 47.52% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.



In addition, shareholders of the Company approved all of the remaining resolutions detailed in the management information circular dated December 8, 2020 (the “Circular”), which was mailed to Origin Gold shareholders of record as of November 13, 2020. Those resolutions of note are:

Approving a restricted share unit (“RSUs”) compensation plan for the Company which was initially adopted on October 2, 2020, reserving for grant up to 6,384,019 RSUs;

Approving an amendment to the articles of the Company to change the province in which the registered office of the Company is located from the Province of Quebec to the Province of Ontario;

Confirming the repeal of the old by-laws of the Company and confirming the making of a new by-law no. 1 of the Company; and

Approving the acquisition of a gold mining project in the Amalfi, Segovia and Zaragoza regions of Antioquia, Colombia (the “Transaction”), and, in connection therewith, the creation of Bullet Holding Corp. as a new Control Person (as that term is defined under the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”)).

For more detailed information about the resolutions referred to above, please refer to the Circular, which is available under Origin Gold’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information about the Transaction, please see the Company’s press releases dated October 28, 2020, November 30, 2020 and December 11, 2020, which are also available under the Company’s SEDAR profile. The closing of the Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including the receipt of regulatory approvals in Colombia, the final approval of the TSXV, and other closing conditions found in similar transactions.

About Origin Gold

Origin Gold is a mineral exploration company with its exploration activities in Colombia.

For additional information, please contact:

Jaime Lalinde, President and CEO

Phone: (57) 312 350 5864

Email: jlalinde@fmresources.ca

