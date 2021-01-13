East Africa provides update on Ethiopian Development

VANCOUVER, Jan. 13, 2021 - East Africa Metals Inc. (TSXV: EAM) (FSE: EA1) ("East Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the status of development programs on the Company's Ethiopia projects.

EAM currently has three approved Mining Agreements with Ethiopia's Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (the "Ministry"). The Terakimti Oxide deposit Mining License has been issued (news release dated December 7, 2017) and the Mining Agreements for the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk deposits have been approved and licenses issued (See Press Release dated May 21, 2019). For the additional prospective targets of interest that are located on ground outside of the existing mining licenses, the Company has received Extension/Inclusion Agreements from the Ministry to allow additional time to qualify targets, as they may complement existing License resources.

Mine Development

The Adyabo Property – the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mines

Tibet Huayu Mining Co. Ltd. ("THM"), EAM's operating partner for the Adyabo Projects, has been prepared to initiate the development of the Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mines since November 2020, when COVID travel restrictions were projected to be lifted and the mobilization of staff and equipment to site was expected to commence. This mobilization effort was further delayed by imposition of a state of emergency in response to conflict between the Ethiopian Federal Armed Forces and the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front.

According to statements released by Ethiopian government, security has been re-established in the Tigray region and current activities are focused on facilitating a return to normalcy. THM will resume the mobilization of staff and equipment to Ethiopia and initiate the construction as soon as the Ethiopian government's mandated travel restrictions in the Tigray region are lifted. Mobilization and future transportation and import requirements are expected to benefit from the LAPSSET Corridor Project, Eastern Africa's largest and most ambitious infrastructure project. This mega project is planned to integrate the regional transportation infrastructure of Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan and consists of a number of key infrastructure projects including: a new 32 berth port at Lamu Kenya; interregional highways; petroleum pipelines; interregional standard gauge railway; international airports and High Grand Falls hydro-electric project.

Construction and production plans remain unchanged, with the start of construction now anticipated in early 2021 with a one-year construction timeline to complete the parallel development of both mining operations. EAM has been further informed that plant commissioning will be initiated upon the completion of the mine development and full production capacity expected within three months thereafter. The mining operations will lead to the processing of a combined 300,000 tonnes annually. The first stage of plant processing operations will be based on a combination of gravity and flotation recovery with projected metallurgical recoveries of 70% for gold and 85% for copper.

A C.I.L. (Carbon in Leach) plant is planned for construction in the third year, and the processing of the tailings projected to increase the gold recovery up to 90%.

The detailed design for construction is now complete, and THM has filed the revised engineering study with the Ministry responsible for mining.

"The mine development plans for Mato Bula and Da Tambuk have been revised to consider the simultaneous development of the two neighboring projects instead of the original plan to develop the mining operations one after the other" said Andrew Lee Smith, President and CEO of East Africa Metals. "This change will allow the operations to take advantage of the strong gold markets and is an approach that has the potential to improve project economics over the near -term".

About East Africa Metals

The Company's principal assets include both the 70% owned Harvest polymetallic VMS exploration Project and the 100% owned Magambazi Mine in the Tanga region of Tanzania. In addition, the Company owns 30% Net Profits Interest in the Adyabo and Da Tambuk mines in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The Mato Bula and Da Tambuk mines are four kilometres apart and will be developed simultaneously. The development of the mining operations is scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2021

East Africa retains exploration rights on areas of the properties outside the Mato Bula, Da Tambuk and Terakimti mining licenses in all Ethiopian projects and anticipates the commencement of exploration drilling to test priority targets during the first quarter of calendar 2021

EAM has invested USD$66.8M in African exploration since 2005 and identified a total of 2.8 million ounces of gold and gold-equivalent resources representing an average discovery cost per ounce of US$24.

The current Global Project Resources discovered by EAM include:

Project Resources (Au + Aueqv Metal ounces) Project Category Au + Aueqv

ounces Adyabo Project Indicated 446,000 Inferred 551,000 Harvest Project Indicated 469,000 Inferred 426,000 Handeni Project Indicated 721,000 Inferred 292,000 *See East Africa Metals Project Resource Table attached for additional detail

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., C.E.O., a Qualified Person under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

More information on the Company can be viewed at the Company's website: www.eastafricametals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo., CEO

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

