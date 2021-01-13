Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies
NEW YORK, January 13, 2021 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for its two-day Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference, to take place Wednesday and Thursday, January 13-14, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.
|
Sidoti & Co. Winter 2021 Microcap Conference - Virtual Agenda
|
Day 1 - Wednesday, January 13, 2021
|
8:30-9:00
|
****
|
****
|
****
|
****
|
9:15-9:45
|
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)
|
Circor International (CIR)
|
Intelligent Systems
|
****
|
10:00-10:30
|
Protech Home Medical (PTQ.V)
|
The Eastern Company (EML)
|
Braemer Hotels & Resorts
|
SWM International (SWM)
|
10:45-11:15
|
VolitionRx Limited (VNRX)
|
Orion Group Holdings (ORN)
|
Information Services Group (III)
|
VSE Corporation (VSEC)
|
11:30-12:00
|
Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR)
|
Culp, Inc. (CULP)
|
Forrester Research (FORR)
|
****
|
12:15-12:45
|
Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV)
|
ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)
|
DHI Group, Inc.
|
Brady Corporation
|
1:00-1:30
|
Hooker Furniture Corporation
|
Quaker Houghton
|
****
|
ABM Industries (ABM)
|
1:45-2:15
|
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT)
|
Balchem Corporation (BCPC)
|
Mistras Group
|
Charles River Associates (CRAI)
|
2:30-3:00
|
Safehold Inc. (SAFE)
|
PyroGenesis Canada Inc
|
BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM)
|
Willdan Group (WLDN)
|
3:15-3:45
|
SuRo Capital (SSSS)
|
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
|
OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V)
|
Heidrick & Struggles (HSII)
|
4:00-4:30
|
Axos Financial, Inc.
|
Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST)
|
A10 Networks (ATEN)
|
Resources Connection (RGP)
|
1x1s Only
(13th)
|
Astec Industries (ASTE)
|
CSW Industrials (CSWI)
|
Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG)
|
Kimball Electronics (KE)
|
Matson, Inc. (MATX)
|
Sidoti & Co. Winter 2021 Microcap Conference - Virtual Agenda
|
Day 2 - Thursday, January 14, 2021
|
8:30-9:00
|
****
|
****
|
Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V)
|
Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)
|
9:15-9:45
|
International Seaways (INSW)
|
Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
|
Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)
|
Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)
|
10:00-10:30
|
Matrix Service Company (MTRX)
|
****
|
Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR)
|
Unisys Corporation
|
10:45-11:15
|
LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)
|
AAON Inc. (AAON)
|
VersaBank (VB.TO)
|
Good Natured Products (GDNP.V)
|
11:30-12:00
|
Varex Imaging Corp. (VREX)
|
Apogee Enterprises (APOG)
|
Civeo Corporation (CVEO)
|
****
|
1x1s Only
(14th)
|
Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)
|
Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG)
|
Methode Electronics (MEI)
|
Plexus Corp (PLXS)
|
Quanex Building Products (NX)
About Sidoti
For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $100 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.
