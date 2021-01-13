Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies

NEW YORK, January 13, 2021 - Sidoti & Company, LLC has released the presentation schedule, with weblink click-throughs, for its two-day Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference, to take place Wednesday and Thursday, January 13-14, 2021. The links can also be found at www.sidoticonference.com/events.

Sidoti & Co. Winter 2021 Microcap Conference - Virtual Agenda Day 1 - Wednesday, January 13, 2021 8:30-9:00 **** **** **** **** 9:15-9:45 Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Circor International (CIR) Intelligent Systems

(INS) **** 10:00-10:30 Protech Home Medical (PTQ.V) The Eastern Company (EML) Braemer Hotels & Resorts

(BHR) SWM International (SWM) 10:45-11:15 VolitionRx Limited (VNRX) Orion Group Holdings (ORN) Information Services Group (III) VSE Corporation (VSEC) 11:30-12:00 Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR) Culp, Inc. (CULP) Forrester Research (FORR) **** 12:15-12:45 Carriage Services, Inc. (CSV) ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE) DHI Group, Inc.

(DHX) Brady Corporation

(BRC) 1:00-1:30 Hooker Furniture Corporation

(HOFT) Quaker Houghton

(KWR) **** ABM Industries (ABM) 1:45-2:15 Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Mistras Group

(MG) Charles River Associates (CRAI) 2:30-3:00 Safehold Inc. (SAFE) PyroGenesis Canada Inc BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) Willdan Group (WLDN) 3:15-3:45 SuRo Capital (SSSS) Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OSS.V) Heidrick & Struggles (HSII) 4:00-4:30 Axos Financial, Inc.

(AX) Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST) A10 Networks (ATEN) Resources Connection (RGP) 1x1s Only (13th) Astec Industries (ASTE) CSW Industrials (CSWI) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Kimball Electronics (KE) Matson, Inc. (MATX)

Sidoti & Co. Winter 2021 Microcap Conference - Virtual Agenda Day 2 - Thursday, January 14, 2021 8:30-9:00 **** **** Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) 9:15-9:45 International Seaways (INSW) Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) 10:00-10:30 Matrix Service Company (MTRX) **** Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) Unisys Corporation

(UIS) 10:45-11:15 LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) AAON Inc. (AAON) VersaBank (VB.TO) Good Natured Products (GDNP.V) 11:30-12:00 Varex Imaging Corp. (VREX) Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Civeo Corporation (CVEO) **** 1x1s Only (14th) Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI) Heritage Insurance Holdings (HRTG) Methode Electronics (MEI) Plexus Corp (PLXS) Quanex Building Products (NX)

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutions that invest their securities, with most of our coverage in the $100 million - $3 billion market cap range. Our approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small-and micro- cap focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. We serve 500+ institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of AUM. Sidoti promotes meaningful interaction between issuers and investors in the small- and micro-cap space through our conferences www.sidoticonference.com and the hundreds of non-deal roadshows we host each year.

