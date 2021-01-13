Canterra Minerals Doubles its Land Position on the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, Newfoundland

Highlights



Increased the land position along the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor from 104km 2 to 236km 2 , consolidating license holdings between the Wilding and Noel-Paul blocks

to 236km , consolidating license holdings between the Wilding and Noel-Paul blocks An increase of 127% in area along the structural corridor which hosts Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining’s Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman’s Moosehead discovery and Tru Precious Metals’ Golden Rose and Twilight gold discoveries

The staking covers an additional 20km of strike length along the northeastern extension of the Rogerson Structural Corridor and the potential extension of gold-bearing structures within the corridor including historic grab samples of up to 19.7 g/t Au

Currently consolidating all historical work completed over this area to plan the exploration strategy for 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2021 -- Canterra Minerals Corp. (TSXV:CTM)(OTC Pink: CTMCF) (“Canterra” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has doubled its land holdings in central Newfoundland, along the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor from 104km2 to 236km2 through staking.

Canterra has staked nine new licenses totaling 527 mineral claims (132km2) covering an additional 20km of the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor, which hosts Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake deposits, Matador Mining’s Cape Ray deposit, Sokoman’s Moosehead discovery and Tru Precious Metals’ Golden Rose and Twilight discoveries. These licenses were added to include several gold-in-soil anomalies, identified by previous exploration, that were not followed up on.

Noel-Paul Block:

The expansion of the Noel-Paul block covers the northeastern strike-extension of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor and is underlain by the same geological units that underlie the Wilding gold project and Marathon Gold’s Valentine Lake gold project. Previous explorers carried out reconnaissance soil sampling that identified several gold-in-soil anomalies, none of which were followed up on. The Noel-Paul block is also underlain by Cambro-Ordovician volcanic rocks which have significant potential to host massive sulphide (Cu-Pb-Zn-Ag-Au) deposits similar to the former Duck Pond Mine operated by Teck from 2007 - 2015. The former Duck Pond Mine is located 2km immediately north of the Noel-Paul block. On the Noel Paul Block prospecting by previous operators located the Jigger Showing. Grab samples taken in 2016 from Jigger assayed 19.7 g/t Au and 8.4 g/t Au. The showings are classified as structurally-controlled orogenic-style gold mineralization.

Exploration Plans:

Canterra is currently planning a $2.75 million exploration program, focusing on an aggressive exploration program on the Wilding block. This program will include additional diamond drilling on the existing zones and follow up trenching and diamond drilling on numerous targets identified from previous soil geochemistry sampling. Canterra also plans to expand the soil sampling to include highly prospective areas to the southwest and along strike from the known gold mineralization. Exploration on the Noel-Paul block and the newly acquired mineral licenses will involve the expansion of the soil geochemistry coverage and prospecting surveys.

About Canterra Minerals

Canterra is an exploration company focused on exploring for gold in central Newfoundland. The Company’s flagship asset is the Wilding Gold Project, 50km south by logging road from Millertown. Canterra’s team has more than 100 years of experience searching for gold and diamonds in Canada and have been involved in the discovery of two of Canada's four diamond mines, in addition to the discovery of the Blackwater Gold deposit in British Columbia. Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

