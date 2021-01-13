Tier One Metals Inc. Appoints Peter Dembicki as President & CEO and Plans to Change Company Name to Tier One Silver

As a member of Canaccord, Mr. Dembicki structured and oversaw numerous multi-million dollar private, public and bought-deal financings in the mining and natural resource sectors. Mr. Dembicki's industry designations include: Canadian Securities Course (CSC), Conduct and Practices (CPH) and Wealth Management Essentials (WME). Throughout his tenure at Canaccord, he continuously added to his compliance and education credits, positioning himself above the industry standards of continuing education. Mr. Dembicki is a Graduate from the University of Washington in Seattle, with a degree in Communications.



The Company also plans to change its name from Tier One Metals Inc. to Tier One Silver Inc. due to the considerable silver target at its Curibaya project in Southern Peru. Tier One, a reporting issuer, is pursuing and targeting Q1 2021 trading listings on both Canadian and U.S. exchanges.





A Message from Peter Dembicki, President, CEO & Director:



"I am thrilled to be joining the Tier One team. The track record of success of management, the caliber of the technical team and the quality of assets led my decision to join the Company. I am looking forward to the numerous catalysts ahead, including exploration at Curibaya, growing the project portfolio and pursuing world-class discoveries, with a primary focus on silver, as we enter the precious metals bull market."



"Over the coming weeks we are anticipating several updates that will involve: targeting refinement at Curibaya, receiving of drill permits and the advancement of additional targeted acquisitions. Our goal is to achieve a pipeline of high-quality, large-scale precious metal opportunities for Tier One."





A Message from Ivan Bebek, Chair & Director:



"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Peter to Tier One. We are fortunate to attract someone of his integrity, business acumen and experience. We believe Peter's capital markets background and extensive network will further enhance our shareholder base and strengthen our ability to finance, explore and monetize the Company as we move forward."



"Tier One has improved considerably since it was spun out of Auryn Resources on October 9, 2020. We are very excited about the progress our technical team has made at Curibaya, a largely underexplored and never-before drilled project. Curibaya continues to evolve as one of the best new silver discovery opportunities we've seen in our careers."





ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TIER ONE METALS INC.



Ivan Bebek

Chair and Director







For further information on Tier One Metals Inc., please contact Natasha Frakes, Manager of Corporate Communications at (778) 729-0600 or info@tieronemetals.com.





About Tier One



Tier One Metals is a precious metals exploration company focused on creating value for shareholders and stakeholders through the exploration and discovery of world-class silver, gold and base metal deposits in southwest Peru. The Company's management and technical teams have a strong track record in raising capital, discovery and monetization of exploration success. The Company has two exploration assets in southern Peru: the Huilacollo project and the flagship project, Curibaya, which is rapidly advancing toward its first drill program. Tier One is currently an unlisted reporting issuer and is seeking Canadian and U.S. listings by the end of first quarter of 2021.





Forward Looking Information and Additional Cautionary Language



This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. In particular and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company's stock exchange listing, name change, exploration plans and results and the Company's focus and objectives.



Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, liquidity risk, market risk and foreign currency risk. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Readers should refer to the risks discussed in the Company's unaudited condensed interim carve-out financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and subsequent continuous disclosure filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators available at www.sedar.com



