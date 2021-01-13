Discovery Metals Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 - Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) announces that it has granted to certain officers, directors, employees and/or consultants of the Company an aggregate of 5,500,000 options to acquire common shares of the Company (“Options”). The Options have an exercise price of $1.89 per share, have a five-year term from the date of grant (expiration date of January 12, 2026), and vest according to the following schedules: 1) Management and employees: annually in equal thirds beginning on the date of grant; 2) Directors: annually in equal halves beginning on the date of grant; and 3) Consultants: quarterly in equal eighths beginning three months after the date of grant. Any common shares issuable upon exercises of Options will, in accordance with applicable securities laws, be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of grant.



About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero silver project in Chihuahua State, Mexico. Our drill results to date show that Cordero is developing all the attributes of a tier 1 project – grade, scale, significant organic growth opportunities and well located in one of Mexico’s premier mining belts. The project is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over $80 million of cash allocated for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

