LaSalle Strengthens Board and Management Team - Appoints Eustache Director, Sexton VP Exploration

Vancouver, January 13, 2021 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Laurent Eustache has been appointed to LaSalle's Board of Directors and Mr. Alan Sexton, has been appointed as Vice-President, Exploration. Both appointments are effective immediately.

"We are very excited to welcome Laurent to the LaSalle Board of Directors. Laurent brings a wide array of valuable skillsets to the Board including a thorough understanding of the junior exploration landscape. We are equally excited to have Alan join the management team as we rapidly advance our current project portfolio and beyond. On behalf of the Board, we are looking forward to working with Laurent and Alan on our growth strategy as we endeavour to bring LaSalle to the next level for our shareholders," commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO.

Over the past 15 years, Mr. Eustache, P.Geo, MSc., MBA has held a number of positions in the mining industry where he has applied various exploration strategies to mineral deposits at both the early and advanced development stages. Since 2014, Laurent diversified his expertise in financing and portfolio management at SIDEX, an institutional Quebec-based fund, specializing in venture stage mining exploration companies where he acted as Investment Advisor and Portfolio Manager. As of September 2020, Laurent is the VP Corporate Development and a Director of Vior Inc., a mining exploration company active in Quebec.

During his career, Mr. Eustache contributed as an Exploration Geologist for Aurizon Mines to the discovery of a new mineralized zone at the Casa Berardi mine (Quebec) located along geological trend from LaSalle's Blakelock Property in Ontario. As Project Geologist for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., he conducted evaluations and managed exploration projects in Quebec, Ontario and Nunavut where he was involved in the early-stage recon of the Amaruq mine area.

Mr. Sexton, P.Geo., MSc. is an accomplished professional geologist with over thirty-five years of extensive exploration experience in Canada, with both major and junior mining and exploration companies focused primarily on Archean greenstone belts and lode gold deposits. His experience includes management and supervisory roles on large scale regional exploration to advanced definition drilling programs including District Geologist for the discovery and expansion of the Meliadine Lake gold deposit, which is currently being mined by Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. Additional pertinent experience includes the overall management of several gold and base metal environmental impact studies for Inuit and land-owner associations in Nunavut.

Alan is co-author of several NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates (MRE), Preliminary Economic Assessments (PEA) and Prefeasibility Studies (PFS). This experience included several deposit types: gold (mesothermal and epithermal), base metals (VMS, MVT and SEDEX), uranium (granite and Athabasca Basin types), granite-hosted tin-tungsten, REE's and porphyry-hosted gold-copper-molybdenum. Mr. Sexton has held management roles and participated in several regional to property-scale mineral prospectivity studies of Archean greenstone belts.

In conjunction with the appointments the Company has granted a total of 650,000 incentive stock options, exercisable for a period of 5 years at $0.15 per share. 400,000 of the options are subject to a vesting schedule with 1/3 of those options vesting every year for three years from the date of grant.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec. LaSalle is actively exploring Radisson as well as the Blakelock and Egan high-grade gold properties located in northeastern Ontario. LaSalle trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

LaSalle Exploration Corp.

"Ian Campbell"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 647-3966

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/71910