Durango Resources Inc. Begins Drilling at East Barry, Windfall Lake

Vancouver. January 13, 2021 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the “Company” or “Durango”) is pleased to announce that further to the news release of January 8, 2021, drilling is underway on its wholly owned East Barry property at Windfall Lake, Québec.

The purpose of the East Barry Property drilling is to test high priority exploration targets coincident with elevated till anomalies of up to 2.19 g/t gold and pristine gold grains in till trend. The drilling commenced on schedule on the East Barry Property and has reached approximately 300m depth on the first hole so far.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango, stated, “The drill team from Faubert & Fils Inc. are off to a great start on the East Barry Property and are drilling faster than scheduled. We are excited to finally be testing the large target anomaly on the East Barry Property and searching for the source of the gold grains in till to create value for Durango’s shareholders.”

The technical contents of this press release were approved by George Yordanov, professional geologist, an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Neither the Trove Property or the East Barry Property have been subject to an NI-43-101 report.

East Barry Property, Québec

Durango owns 100% interest in the East Barry claims which run parallel to Trove claims. The East Barry block is over 7,740 hectares in size and borders the eastern perimeter of Osisko’s holdings and the southern perimeter of Bonterra’s holdings and is less than 4km south of the Gladiator deposit. The East Barry claims host a gold trend which covers approximately 10km in length and is subparallel to the main Barry Fault held by Osisko Mining. In 2018, a till sampling program was conducted by Durango and one of the till samples returned forty-two (42) pristine gold grains with reported gold values of 2.184 g/t Au. A high count of pristine gold grains indicates that the gold has travelled a very short distance from its source. The East Barry block underwent an Induced Polarization (“IP”) survey in 2018 which identified a high priority target coincident with the high count of pristine gold grains.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward?looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the upcoming work programs, and other statements relating to the business, financial and technical prospects of the Company. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of minerals, the ability to achieve its goals, the COVID-19 pandemic, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. The Company does not undertake to update forward?looking statements or forward?looking information, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

