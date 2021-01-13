Lake Winn Commences Drilling, for 2021 on the Cloud, Gold Project

January 13, 2021 – TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia – Lake Winn Resources Corp. (“Lake Winn” or the “Company”) (TSXV:LWR) (OTC:EQTXF) is has commenced its 2021 drill program on the Cloud project, in the Flin Flon gold belt, Manitoba. This is the continuation of the 406m in two holes drilled on the project in 2020.

The first drill hole CP-2021-01 is targeting the eastern portion of the Bachnick Gold zone. The previous two holes drilled in 2020 targeted the western portion of the Bachnick zone, CP-2020-01, and IP chargeability high, CP-2020-02. Both of these holes have been sampled and the samples have been delivered to the laboratory for assay.

Drill hole CP-2020-01 has been sampled at 1 meter intervals for the entire hole and samples are being sent to the TSL labs in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for assaying.

Figure 1 shows the location of these drill holes and table one gives location and orientation information for each hole.

Lake Winn plans at to complete a minimum 2000m program on the Cloud project testing the Bachnick Gold Zone and associated geophysical targets with the option to expand to follow-up encouraging results.

------------------------------------------------------------------- |Drill |Easting|Northing|Bearing|Dip |Total|Comments | |Hole | | | | |depth| | | | | | | |(m) | | |-----------------------------------------------------------------| |CP-2020-01|342400 |6083525 |3450 |-500|200 |In lab | | | | | | | |assays | | | | | | | |awaited | |-----------------------------------------------------------------| |CP-2020-02|342660 |6083530 |3450 |-500|208 |In lab | | | | | | | |assays | | | | | | | |awaited | |-----------------------------------------------------------------| |CP-2021-01|342730 |6083636 |3450 |-500|-----|Drilling commenced| -------------------------------------------------------------------

UTM Co-ords, Nad83 Zone 14

Figure 1: Bachnick gold prospect, showing historic samples with gold results.



Figure 1: Drill hole locations on topographic map

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release is Buddy Doyle, AUSIMM, a Geologist with over 30 years’ experience in mineral exploration, discovery, and evaluation. A Qualified Person under the provisions of National Instrument 43-101.

About Lake Winn

Lake Winn Resources Corp. is a Vancouver based gold company, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (Symbol: LWR) focusing on exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The company’s flagship property, the Cloud Project is in the province of Manitoba, in the Flin Flon Gold Belt approximately 40 kilometers north?east of the town of Flin?Flon. Access to the property is provided by Manitoba highway 10 to the all?weather Kississing Lake Road. The company is currently diamond drilling.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Lake Winn Resources Corp.

Patrick Power, President & CEO

+1 (604) 218-8772

https://www.lakewinnresources.com

