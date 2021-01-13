CMC Metals Ltd. Announces Closing of $0.125 Unit Private Placement and Grant of Incentive Stock Options

January 13, 2021 - CMC Metals Ltd. (“the Company”) (TSXV:CMB) (OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt:ZM5N) is pleased to announce that it has closed its $600,000 / 4,800,000 Unit private placement as announced pursuant to its December 10, 2020 and December 22, 2020 press releases, having received TSX Venture Exchange approval. The financing closed with the issuance of 4,800,000 units priced at $0.125 per Unit with each Unit comprising of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant. Every two transferable warrants surrendered are exercisable into one additional common share at $0.20 per share for a two-year period expiring January 13, 2023. The proceeds of this placement will be used primarily to fund exploration activities, ongoing technical studies and corporate activities. A cash finder’s fee of $5,300 is payable in connection with a portion of the private placement, equal to 8% of gross proceeds received from subscribers located by the finder. The shares issued pursuant to this transaction are subject to a four month hold period expiring May 14, 2021.

39627 Yukon Inc., a company owned by Kevin Brewer, President & CEO and an insider of the Company, has acquired 125,000 Units pursuant to the 4,800,000 Unit private placement. This transaction constitutes a “related party transaction” under Multilateral Instrument 61?101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61?101”). The related party transaction is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61?101 pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61?101, and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61?101 pursuant to subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61?101. A material change report was not filed more than 21 days prior to closing as contemplated by the related party transaction requirements under MI 61-101 as the insider participation was only recently confirmed.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or under any state securities laws and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom..

The Company further wishes to announce that it has granted, effective today, an aggregate of 2,010,000 stock options (each an “Option) to certain directors, officers, staff, and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company’s Rolling Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Share”) at a price of $0.20 per Share, being the average of closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange from December 14, 2020 to January 12, 2021 inclusive. The options are subject to a four month hold period to May 14, 2021 and then the holder can exercise the option at anytime for a period of five years from the date of grant, subject to certain vesting requirements in accordance with the Company’s option plan.

About CMC Metals.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage mineral exploration company focused on opportunities in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our silver-lead-zinc projects include Silver Hart, Blue Heaven and Rancheria South. Our polymetallic projects with gold potential include Logjam, Bridal Veil and Terra Nova.

