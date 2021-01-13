Wolf Acquisition Corp. Announces Proposed Changes in Accordance with New CPC Policy

Toronto, January 13, 2021 - Wolf Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: WOLF.P) ("Wolf" or the "Company") announces that due to changes recently announced by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to its Capital Pool Company program and changes to the Exchange's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies , which became effective on January 1, 2021 (the "New CPC Policy"), the Company intends to implement certain amendments to further align its policies with the New CPC Policy.

Pursuant to the New CPC Policy, in order for the Company to align certain of its policies with the New CPC Policy, it is required to obtain the approval of disinterested shareholders of the Company ("Disinterested Shareholders"). As a result, the Company will be seeking such approval at its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled to be held on February 12, 2021 (the "Meeting"), for the following matters: (i) to remove the consequences of failing to complete a Qualifying Transaction ("QT") within 24 months of the Company's date of listing on the Exchange (the "Listing Date"); and (ii) to amend certain provisions of the Company's escrow agreement dated August 2, 2018 among the Company, Computershare Investor Services Inc. and certain securityholders of the Company (the "Escrow Agreement"). These proposed amendments are described in further detail below and in the management information circular of the Company to be mailed in connection with the Meeting, which will be available in due course under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Removal of the Consequences of Failing to Complete a QT within 24 Months of the Listing Date

Under the Exchange's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies (as at June 14, 2010) (the "Former CPC Policy") there were certain consequences if a QT is not completed within 24 months of the Listing Date. These consequences include a potential for common shares of the Company (the "Shares") to be delisted or suspended, or, subject to the approval of the majority of the Company's shareholders, transferring Shares to list on the NEX and cancelling certain seed shares. The New CPC Policy has removed these consequences assuming Disinterested Shareholder approval is obtained. The Company intends to ask Disinterested Shareholders to approve the removal of such consequences at the Meeting, as it believes that it will afford the Company greater flexibility to complete its proposed business combination with Frontera Gold Inc. and CX One Inc. (the "Proposed Transaction"), and thus is beneficial to all interested parties. For further details on the Proposed Transaction (which is intended to constitute the Company's QT), please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 14, 2020, December 4, 2020 and December 21, 2020.

Amendments to the Escrow Agreement

The Company intends to ask Disinterested Shareholders to approve the Company making certain amendments to the Escrow Agreement, including allowing the Company's escrowed securities to be subject to an 18 month escrow release schedule as detailed in the New CPC Policy, rather than the current 36 month escrow release schedule in the Former CPC Policy. Under the New CPC Policy, if approved by Disinterested Shareholders at the Meeting, all escrowed securities of the Company will be released from escrow in accordance with the following schedule:

Release Dates Percentage of Total Escrowed Securities to be Released Date of Final QT Exchange Bulletin 25% Date 6 months following Final QT Exchange Bulletin 25% Date 12 months following Final QT Exchange Bulletin 25% Date 18 months following Final QT Exchange Bulletin 25% TOTAL 100%

About Wolf Acquisition Corp.

Wolf is designated as a Capital Pool Company under Exchange Policy 2.4. Wolf has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. Wolf's objective is to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Any proposed Qualifying Transaction must be approved by the Exchange and, in the case of a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, Wolf will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

